The New York Rangers received a significant blow on Friday. Veteran forward Blake Wheeler will be out for the remainder of the regular NHL season. The 16-year NHL veteran is being placed on LTIR (Long-Term Injured Reserve) due to a lower-body injury. It will prevent him from returning until, at the very earliest, the playoffs. The injury, as seen below by Wheeler’s inability to put weight on his right leg, was severe. It even raises concerns about his availability for the postseason.

Unfortunately, Blake Wheeler out for rest of the regular season. A postseason return is considered unlikely, although not 100 per cent ruled out depending on how far NYR go https://t.co/xxwaisETpv — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 16, 2024

While a postseason return is not completely out of the question, it remains unlikely.l All of this is contingent on Wheeler’s recovery progress and the Rangers’ performance in the playoffs. The severity of the lower-body injury is yet to be disclosed, leaving only speculation about the impact on Wheeler’s ability to contribute again for the Rangers.

Wheeler, who joined the Rangers on a one-year, $800,000 free-agent deal, made the move after turning down more lucrative offers following his buyout by the Winnipeg Jets. His decision to sign with the Rangers was driven by the pursuit of a Stanley Cup. This is disappointing news for everyone involved.

Blake Wheeler injury Rangers

In the 54 games played this season, Wheeler tallied nine goals and 12 assists for a total of 21 points. The absence of his experience and offensive prowess will undoubtedly be felt by the Rangers as they navigate the latter part of the regular season. The team will be closely monitoring Wheeler’s rehabilitation progress with the hope of a possible return to bolster their roster in the postseason.

Rangers Don’t Get Much Relief on LTIR from Injured Wheeler

Because of Wheeler’s inexpensive deal, this news doesn’t even offer the Rangers a chance to replace him with a free agent signing or deadline trade. The amount of his salary cap going on LTIR really doesn’t give the Rangers much room to maneuver outside of what they may have already been contemplating.

Next: Insider Details Fleury’s Stance on a Trade Deadline Exit from Wild