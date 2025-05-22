Flames Reportedly Exploring Three-Year Deal with Connor Zary

The Calgary Flames are trying to lock up another one of their youngsters. Anthony Di Marco of the Daily Faceoff reported that the Flames are exploring a three-year contract extension for center Connor Zary. Despite signing fellow forward Matt Coronato to a seven-year, $45.5 million extension earlier this month, Di Marco noted that Flames GM Craig Conroy is only interested in a bridge deal.

The 23-year-old center is coming off an underwhelming season, only recording 27 points in 54 games. Even with his sophomore slump, Zary is still the team’s number one priority come extensions. According to a source, the organization is using Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook’s contract as a comparable. With Calgary entering the wildcard race this year, the team is optimistic that Zary may be motivated to remain in Alberta a bit longer.

Zary Poised for Improvement Next Season

Zary made a strong impression in his rookie season. The former 24th overall draft pick scored in his NHL debut in a 4-3 loss against the Dallas Stars. He then went on a four-game point streak, recording an additional goal and two assists. Zary finished the season with the team’s fourth-highest shooting percentage, 15.6%. He also had a plus/minus +12 despite playing on a defensively rough Calgary team.

Connor Zary Calgary Flames

We saw a slight decline in his numbers this year, partially due to lingering injuries. He played at a 0.5 P/G pace, a tad bit smaller than his 0.54 P/G in his rookie season. He ranked in the 78th percentile for 90-100 MPH shot attempts per NHL EDGE. Zary is in the 69th percentile for high danger shot chances, with 42 of his 111 shots coming from just outside the crease.

With the Flames potentially heading in a different direction next season, we could very well see Zary take that next step. Whether or not Calgary adds scoring depth, expect him to play a bigger role in 2024–25.

