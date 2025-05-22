Calgary Flames
Flames Reportedly Exploring Three-Year Deal with Connor Zary
The Calgary Flames appear to be interested in extending Connor Zary in the short term. A report suggests a three-year extension.
The Calgary Flames are trying to lock up another one of their youngsters. Anthony Di Marco of the Daily Faceoff reported that the Flames are exploring a three-year contract extension for center Connor Zary. Despite signing fellow forward Matt Coronato to a seven-year, $45.5 million extension earlier this month, Di Marco noted that Flames GM Craig Conroy is only interested in a bridge deal.
The 23-year-old center is coming off an underwhelming season, only recording 27 points in 54 games. Even with his sophomore slump, Zary is still the team’s number one priority come extensions. According to a source, the organization is using Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook’s contract as a comparable. With Calgary entering the wildcard race this year, the team is optimistic that Zary may be motivated to remain in Alberta a bit longer.
Zary Poised for Improvement Next Season
Zary made a strong impression in his rookie season. The former 24th overall draft pick scored in his NHL debut in a 4-3 loss against the Dallas Stars. He then went on a four-game point streak, recording an additional goal and two assists. Zary finished the season with the team’s fourth-highest shooting percentage, 15.6%. He also had a plus/minus +12 despite playing on a defensively rough Calgary team.
We saw a slight decline in his numbers this year, partially due to lingering injuries. He played at a 0.5 P/G pace, a tad bit smaller than his 0.54 P/G in his rookie season. He ranked in the 78th percentile for 90-100 MPH shot attempts per NHL EDGE. Zary is in the 69th percentile for high danger shot chances, with 42 of his 111 shots coming from just outside the crease.
With the Flames potentially heading in a different direction next season, we could very well see Zary take that next step. Whether or not Calgary adds scoring depth, expect him to play a bigger role in 2024–25.
Next: Shanahan Not Returning to Maple Leafs, Contract Not Renewed
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Insider Says Oilers Have Rival Ready to Pitch Offer to McDavid
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun believes that the Los Angeles Kings are ready to make...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 hours ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Three-Year Deal with Connor Zary
The Calgary Flames appear to be interested in extending Connor Zary in the short...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Insider Surprised if New GM Doesn’t Enter Marner Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Kings will be aggressive in pursuing free agents and one insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Connor Brown Questionable vs. Stars, Plus Injury Updates
Connor Brown could miss Game 1 for the Edmonton Oilers as he's a game-time...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Leafs Declined Knies Trade as Forward Talks Offer Sheet Leverage
The Toronto Maple Leafs turned down a trade for Matthew Knies and the forward...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Veteran Maple Leafs Needs More Time, Hints at Retirement
Max Pacioretty hinted at retirement when he spoke to the media on Tuesday. Is...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Issues of “Harassment” May Push Marner Away from Leafs
Mitch Marner was dealing with issues of harassment from fans and that could push...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Will Engage in Talks About Auston Matthews Trade
Will the Toronto Maple Leafs hold discussions about trading Auston Matthews this summer? One...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Mitch Marner Meltdown Signals End of Era with Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner had a meltdown in Game 7 as the Maple Leafs lost to...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Mark Scheifele Shows Incredible Courage in Emotional Loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele showed incredible courage to play in Game 6 for the Winnipeg Jets...
MoxNix
May 22, 2025 at 6:04 pm
Zary is better than Newhook. Much better he just needs to stop getting injured.