Insider Surprised if New GM Doesn’t Enter Marner Sweepstakes

This in from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, “I would be surprised if the Kings didn’t enter the Mitch Marner sweepstakes, for example, if the pending unrestricted free agent is indeed available July 1.”

LeBrun also believes the Kings and new general manager Ken Holland will go after Connor McDavid if he’s available, but because it’s unlikely McDavid leaves Edmonton, the Marner comments feels like the bigger story — at least for the moment.

The top name on this summer’s free agent market could very well be Marner’s. While he’s expressed his love for Toronto, the disappointing end to the Maple Leafs’ season, combined with the emotional weight of his contract talks and a blocked trade that would have brought Mikko Rantanen to town, makes it entirely unsurprising if Marner chooses to test the open market.

In fact, most insiders seem to think that’s where things are headed. So too, Toronto fans have been fairly vocal about what they believe Marner is worth and many don’t think it’s the $13 million-plus he’ll be seeking. The team hasn’t won anything with him. The “Core Four” needs changing. There are likely to be changes at the top of the front office and that could trickle down.

Ken Holland could pursue Mitch Marner for the Kings

Marner might want to go to a place where the passionate market isn’t dissecting every move and play and where he doesn’t have to be the “man.” He’d undoubtedly be the best player on the Kings roster, but they’ve also got some solid pieces. They are close, and perhaps just need a piece or two to put them over the hurdle of four-straight first-round playoff losses.

Holland has been given the green light to spend. LeBrun notes, “You can absolutely bet he’s going to be aggressive this summer trying to upgrade the Kings roster.”

Will Holland Chase McDavid, Too?

The NHL insider doesn’t just believe it’s Marner the Kings will go after. He thinks, should McDavid be available, the Kings will make a pitch there too.

“Just like I would be pretty surprised if the Kings didn’t do all they could to enter a Connor McDavid frenzy if, for whatever reason, the best player in the world doesn’t extend with the Oilers. (I’m not saying he won’t extend. I’m just saying in case he doesn’t.)”

Next: Oilers’ Game 1 Collapse to Stars Forces Urgent Fix Ahead of Game 2