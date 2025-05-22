Toronto Maple Leafs
Shanahan Not Returning to Maple Leafs, Contract Not Renewed
MLSE has announced changes to the Toronto Maple Leafs executive group, including news that Brendan Shanahan will not return to the team.
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership (MLSE) has announced changes to Toronto Maple Leafs executive leadership team, including news that Brendan Shanahan will not return to the team as the President and Alternate Governor.
In a statement released by the organization, specifically MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley, they write:
“Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community.” Pelley added, “Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization, uniting this storied franchise in the ‘Honour, Pride and Courage’ that it was founded on.”
MLSE announces changes to Toronto Maple Leafs executive leadership team— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 22, 2025
📄| https://t.co/LwaiMnC1wM pic.twitter.com/Ea1yWOX0Ay
The decision comes as the Leafs determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead.
The Islanders were granted permission to speak to Shanahan about their opening. It was rumored they are looking at either Marc Bergevin and Mathieu Darche in the GM role. Shanahan is reportedly set to interview for the President of Hockey Ops position in New York.
It is not clear yet if the Maple Leafs will be making other executive changes. Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos joined Sportsnet Central after the Toronto Maple Leafs lost Game 7 against the Florida Panthers and hinted that the organization were ready to move on from Brendan Shanahan and that his position as the President of Hockey Operations might be eliminated altogether.
Shanahan released his own statement on Thursday, saying he was informed of the decision in a meeting and thanked the Board of Governors for their support. He understood the decision, as the team was ultimately not able to win a Stanley Cup under his leadership.
He called his in ability to bring a Cup to Toronto his biggest regret after being hired in 2014.
