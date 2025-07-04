Kadri’s Name Resurfaces in Maple Leafs Trade Rumors

Speculation about Nazem Kadri reuniting with the Toronto Maple Leafs has taken over social media in recent days, but there’s no real substance to the rumors.

The chatter began when fans noticed that Kadri’s Instagram bio briefly read “Calgary ➡ Toronto,” sparking wild theories that a trade was imminent. Some posts even falsely claimed that Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported serious talks between Kadri and the Leafs—claims that have no evidence to back them.

Still, longtime hockey columnist Howard Berger added fuel to the fire by saying he was still “hearing whispers” of a Kadri trade to Toronto. Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun wrote, “An NHL source said on Wednesday, however, that Kadri would not let his no-move clause stand in the way of agreeing to a trade to Toronto.”

While Berger and Koshan have been covering the Leafs for years, no credible insiders, including Friedman, Pierre LeBrun, Frank Seravalli, or Darren Dreger, have reported any legitimate discussions between the two teams.

Nazem Kadri Flames Leafs trade talk

Kadri to the Maple Leafs Is An Interesting Idea… But

While the idea of Kadri returning to the team that drafted him in 2009 is appealing to many Leafs fans, the reality is far more complicated. Kadri, now 33, is entering the third season of a seven-year, $49 million deal with Calgary that carries a $7 million annual cap hit—numbers that simply don’t fit into Toronto’s already tight salary cap situation. Even if the Flames retained salary, the Leafs would need to move significant pieces to make room.

Moreover, Calgary has given no indication that they are shopping for Kadri. They also don’t really have a reason to. Coming off a 35-goal and 67-point season, he remains a key part of the Flames’ offense despite the team’s ongoing retool. What assets does Toronto have that would entice Calgary to give up one of its top forwards?

For now, the rumors seem to be nothing more than wishful thinking fueled by social media speculation.

