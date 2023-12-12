Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson has been handed a one-game suspension under NHL rule 46.2 (Aggressor) following an altercation with Florida Panthers’ Nick Cousins, as confirmed by @NHLPlayerSafety.
The incident occurred in the third period, spurred by Cousins’ boarding penalty against Gudbranson, initially called a major but later downgraded to a minor penalty after review. Gudbranson, seeking retribution, engaged Cousins minutes later, grabbing him from behind, throwing him to the ice, and delivering multiple punches.
Despite acknowledging Gudbranson’s frustration, the NHL Department of Player Safety emphasized that players are not to clearly break league rules in retaliation. “While we acknowledge his frustration, players are not excused from grossly violating league rules in retribution or retaliation for hits thrown on them, illegal or otherwise,” they explained.
Some fans are wondering where the punishment is for Cousins. He delivered a dangerous hit that many believed should have been a boarding penalty that resulted in a major and a game misconduct.
Could Have Been Longer Suspension For Erik Gudbranson
Gudbranson, who leads the Blue Jackets in blocked shots and hits among defensemen, faces his second career suspension, the first occurring in 2017 for boarding. He will be ineligible for one game and forfeits $20,833.33 in salary, contributing to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Some believe he got off lucky here. The image of him running and jumping Cousins is entrenched in people’s minds. Many understand his rage, but it was clear he didn’t care about the consequences of what he was doing. He will miss only Thursday’s game in Toronto. He’ll be eligible to return on Saturday vs. New Jersey in Nationwide Arena.
