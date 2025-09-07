Edmonton Oilers
Report: NHLPA Pressuring McDavid During Contract Talks with Oilers
Understand how the NHLPA is influencing Connor McDavid’s contract terms and what it means for the future of player salaries.
Connor McDavid’s looming contract decision with the Edmonton Oilers isn’t just a matter of dollars and term — it’s about legacy, loyalty, and the tug-of-war between personal goals and league-wide expectations. At least, according to a few reports this week that suggest the NHLPA is applying pressure to McDavid not to take such a sizeable discount that it impacts league salaries for other stars.
Some observers argue McDavid faces a unique conundrum. As the NHL’s best player, whatever he signs arguably becomes the league’s ceiling. If he takes less money, it potentially lowers the bar for fellow players represented by the NHLPA. If he pushes for the maximum, Edmonton’s ability to surround him with the depth needed to win another Stanley Cup could take a hit.
One of the things that could be holding up McDavid’s decision on an extension is trying to weigh the expectations from all sides, while doing what’s best for him and the Oilers, giving them a chance to surround him with a championship roster.
Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal writes:
“On Friday I was speaking with an old colleague of mine who is now in labor law. He commented on the Connor McDavid contract situation and mentioned the “quiet” pressure on 97 from the NHLPA to set the new standard for how players are paid going forward. Connor and his family are truly in a “push and pull” situation in the middle of it all. Take too much, your team has cap issues. Take too little, it sets a different salary precedent for other players. That is a lot of pressure. No wonder he wants to take his time. But I still expect a deal done before Game One of the regular season.”
Is The NHLPA Playing a Role in McDavid’s Decision?
The timing is critical. After back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses, McDavid is laser-focused on winning now — alongside close friends, long-time teammates. He wants to stay with the Oilers organization, but he knows that the more he takes, the other big salaries on the team, along with his, create a potential salary cap issue. For him, while he could get $20 million, money may not be the central issue. As one fan put it on social media, “He doesn’t care about anyone outside this organization. Money is NOT the issue. It is something more intrinsic.”
Others, like freelance writer Ken Campbell, downplay the NHLPA angle. “The players get 50 percent of revenues, no more, no less,” he explained. “McDavid signing for the maximum isn’t going to change that. It’s all about allocation now.”
David Staples of the Edmonton Journal added, “I don’t see McD feeling behold to NHLPA. But I can’t read his mind. No one can. As for NHLPA, more money for one member just means less for another. Not sure ceiling matters in context of hard cap.”
Kevin McCurdy writes there is pressure to tow the line for the NHLPA, but McDavid wants to win, and he cares less about the money for that purpose. “I don’t envy the scenario, and I think he’s shown us 10 years of loyalty. I think we owe some belief and that same loyalty back to him. Have faith, I think this works out in both the short and long term.”
What’s clear is McDavid’s decision impacts more than just himself and the Edmonton Oilers. Big stars are waiting on McDavid’s numbers, and the NHLPA is potentially concerned that too big a discount will create a ripple effect around the league. One fan wrote, “While the attention is around McDavid’s extension, it’s interesting that [Kirill] Kaprizov and [Jack] Eichel have yet to extend as well. I imagine both players will. Considering the talent level of all three of them, I feel these contracts are more complex than some understand.
