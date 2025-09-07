Montreal Canadiens
Carey Price Does Final Favor for Canadiens Before Trade to Sharks
Carey Price Canadiens trade marks a significant change. Discover how his generosity shaped his legacy with Montreal.
Carey Price has officially moved on from the Montreal Canadiens, but not without one final act of generosity for the franchise he defined for nearly two decades. Before being traded to the San Jose Sharks this weekend, Price waived his no-movement clause, a decision that allowed Montreal to complete the deal and manage their roster and cap situation more efficiently.
Price didn’t have to do so. With a full no-move in his contract and a desire to only ever play for the Canadiens, some would argue that being on the Sharks roster, even if he never hits the ice, might tarnish that legacy. Not everyone would have been willing to put that asterisk on their NHL career. Price did.
Price said months ago that he wouldn’t stand in the way of a trade if it helped the Canadiens. He stood by his word when the request to be traded to a rebuilding Sharks team came his way. He knows he won’t ever play a game for the Sharks, and he’ll, one day, be honoured by the Habs. Still, things are a little different now.
Price Did Right by the Canadiens
Price’s commitment to the team he helped elevate is commendable. Over 18 seasons with the Canadiens, Price became more than a goaltender — he was the face of the franchise, a Vezina Trophy winner, and a Conn Smythe finalist. AI-doctored photos of him in a Sharks uniform circulating feel wrong. He’s a Canadien, and he said as much in a message to the fans.
“Always a Hab. Just a teal one for now.”
Carey Price with a message for Montreal ?? pic.twitter.com/mDH59l6SiT— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 6, 2025
His leadership, even as a non-player on LTIR, should be appreciated. It was the last gesture he could make on the way out, and he put the organization first.
While Price becomes a member of the Sharks, the Canadiens can use the money freed up by his trade and they’ll have around $20 million to spend at the deadline. That’s a whole lot of improvement the team can make as they try to make a run in the NHL playoffs.
He could have said no, and the Canadiens would have found another way to get cap-compliant. Price agreeing to move just made things a whole lot less complicated.
Next: The Truth About Lane Hutson, Team USA, and the Olympics
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 20 seconds ago
Carey Price Does Final Favor for Canadiens Before Trade to Sharks
Carey Price Canadiens trade marks a significant change. Discover how his generosity shaped his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 33 minutes ago
Report: NHLPA Pressuring McDavid During Contract Talks with Oilers
Understand how the NHLPA is influencing Connor McDavid's contract terms and what it means...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 hour ago
Evgeny Kuznetsov Narrows NHL Return to Two Teams
Former NHL star Evgeny Kuznetsov narrows his NHL return options to two teams amidst...
-
McDavid’s “No Term” Remark Means Oilers Face Uncomfortable Reality
Discover the implications of Connor McDavid mentioning no term options for his contract. What...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames, Connor Zary Finalize 3-Year Bridge Contract Extension
Connor Zary has signed an extension with the Calgary Flames, the two sides betting...
-
Ekholm Offers Health and Oilers Contract Update Amid McDavid Drama
Mattias Ekholm discusses his future with the Oilers and the importance of being patient...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Wild Ready to Make Kaprizov a Historic Contract Offer
Explore the latest on the Kaprizov extension Wild negotiations as the team aims for...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Makes Wild Comparable for Leafs and Marner: ‘Take the L and Move On’
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggests that Leafs fans just move on from Mitch Marner...
-
Friedman Says McDavid Update Forcing Rivals to Be Ready For Unthinkable
After McDavid's comments on Thursday, an insider says he's hearing other teams are clearing...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Did Lane Hutson’s Dad Just Threaten Team USA After Olympic Snub?
Montreal Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson's Olympic absence sparks drama as his father suggests a...