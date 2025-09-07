Carey Price Does Final Favor for Canadiens Before Trade to Sharks

Carey Price has officially moved on from the Montreal Canadiens, but not without one final act of generosity for the franchise he defined for nearly two decades. Before being traded to the San Jose Sharks this weekend, Price waived his no-movement clause, a decision that allowed Montreal to complete the deal and manage their roster and cap situation more efficiently.

Price didn’t have to do so. With a full no-move in his contract and a desire to only ever play for the Canadiens, some would argue that being on the Sharks roster, even if he never hits the ice, might tarnish that legacy. Not everyone would have been willing to put that asterisk on their NHL career. Price did.

Price said months ago that he wouldn’t stand in the way of a trade if it helped the Canadiens. He stood by his word when the request to be traded to a rebuilding Sharks team came his way. He knows he won’t ever play a game for the Sharks, and he’ll, one day, be honoured by the Habs. Still, things are a little different now.

Price’s commitment to the team he helped elevate is commendable. Over 18 seasons with the Canadiens, Price became more than a goaltender — he was the face of the franchise, a Vezina Trophy winner, and a Conn Smythe finalist. AI-doctored photos of him in a Sharks uniform circulating feel wrong. He’s a Canadien, and he said as much in a message to the fans.

“Always a Hab. Just a teal one for now.”

His leadership, even as a non-player on LTIR, should be appreciated. It was the last gesture he could make on the way out, and he put the organization first.

While Price becomes a member of the Sharks, the Canadiens can use the money freed up by his trade and they’ll have around $20 million to spend at the deadline. That’s a whole lot of improvement the team can make as they try to make a run in the NHL playoffs.

He could have said no, and the Canadiens would have found another way to get cap-compliant. Price agreeing to move just made things a whole lot less complicated.

