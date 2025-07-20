Are Oilers About to Land the Steal of the Offseason with Jake Walman?

The Edmonton Oilers may have a golden opportunity to secure a top-four defenseman at below-market value if they can convince Jake Walman to sign a long-term deal before he hits free agency. Eligible to sign now, Walman might also benefit greatly by avoiding free agency and locking in with the Oilers.

As pointed out by Tyler Yaremnuck of Oilers Nation, Walman, who turns 30 next season, is coming off a strong year and is currently playing on a $3.4 million deal. Despite his rising stock, he’s only made about $12 million in career earnings. That makes long-term security all the more appealing—and something the Oilers can leverage to their advantage.

Under the current CBA rules, a team signing a player away in free agency can only offer a six-year deal. But Edmonton can go the full eight years if they lock him up before he hits the market. An eight-year, $48 million deal, averaging $6 million per season, might be all it takes to get it done.

That number would be a bargain compared to the $7.5 -$8 million Walman could potentially command as a free agent.

Why would Walman sign for $1.5 million less?

Walman Has A Lot to Gain by Signing with Oilers

For Walman, the appeal of two extra contract years, financial security into his late 30s, and a real shot at a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl makes Edmonton an attractive fit. He stands to make the same or more total money over the rest of his career with Edmonton than by signing a six-year deal anywhere else. That is, unless he gambles on himself and absolutely crushes it in 2025-26.

For the Oilers, a deal in the $6 million range would be a steal if Walman continues to play like a borderline top-pairing defenseman. It’s a classic win-win scenario: Walman locks in the last big payday of his career, and Edmonton lands a reliable blue-liner at a cost that could look like a bargain within two years.

If GM Stan Bowman can make it happen, it could be one of the savviest signings of the offseason.

