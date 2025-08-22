Fans Can’t Believe Nazar Makes More Than Gretzky Ever Did

If you were to give Wayne Gretzky a dose of truth serum this week, one has to wonder what he might say about Frank Nazar‘s new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

When the 20-year-old Nazar signed his seven-year, $46.13 million deal with the Blackhawks on Thursday, fans quickly noticed something hilarious: Nazar’s contract is worth more than the $46.01 million Gretzky made in his entire career.

Frank Nazar has signed for more money in 56 NHL games than Wayne Gretzky made in his entire career ? pic.twitter.com/QHNVUAvJvO — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 22, 2025

Yes, the same Gretzky who basically rewrote the NHL record book, scored 894 goals, and was widely considered the greatest player to ever live.

Now, to be fair, when you adjust for inflation, Gretzky’s earnings jump to over $100 million in today’s dollars — but let’s not ruin the fun. What matters is that a kid with fewer NHL games played than Gretzky had four-goal nights is already out-earning The Great One.

Today’s NHL Is Just Different Than It Used To Be

It’s a sign of the times: the 2025 salary cap exploded to $95.5 million and as one user wrote on the thread from Spittn’ Chiclets, “NHL TV deal in 1979 (Gretzky’s rookie year) $3.5 Million. Average ticket price $8.00. Approximate league revenue $90M. League revenue in 2025….$6.2 Billion.” They add, “That probably explains it.”

It does, as do many other factors.

Frankly, my kid probably earned more in one year than I did between the ages of 14 and 17. Minimum wage was $4 per hour. It’s now $15. And, who these days pays minimum salary if you want someone reliable?

Still, you can’t help but imagine Gretzky shaking his head at how things might have changed and how a player like Nazar, who has next to no track record for sustained NHL success, could get that kind of money.

The takeaway? The gap between eras has never been bigger — and for today’s young stars, potential (not greatness) comes with generational wealth baked right in.

