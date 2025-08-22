Chicago Blackhawks
Fans Can’t Believe Nazar Makes More Than Gretzky Ever Did
Frank Nazar’s $46.13 million deal with the Blackhawks has fans joking he made more that Wayne Gretzky’s career earnings.
If you were to give Wayne Gretzky a dose of truth serum this week, one has to wonder what he might say about Frank Nazar‘s new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.
When the 20-year-old Nazar signed his seven-year, $46.13 million deal with the Blackhawks on Thursday, fans quickly noticed something hilarious: Nazar’s contract is worth more than the $46.01 million Gretzky made in his entire career.
Frank Nazar has signed for more money in 56 NHL games than Wayne Gretzky made in his entire career ? pic.twitter.com/QHNVUAvJvO— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 22, 2025
Yes, the same Gretzky who basically rewrote the NHL record book, scored 894 goals, and was widely considered the greatest player to ever live.
Now, to be fair, when you adjust for inflation, Gretzky’s earnings jump to over $100 million in today’s dollars — but let’s not ruin the fun. What matters is that a kid with fewer NHL games played than Gretzky had four-goal nights is already out-earning The Great One.
Today’s NHL Is Just Different Than It Used To Be
It’s a sign of the times: the 2025 salary cap exploded to $95.5 million and as one user wrote on the thread from Spittn’ Chiclets, “NHL TV deal in 1979 (Gretzky’s rookie year) $3.5 Million. Average ticket price $8.00. Approximate league revenue $90M. League revenue in 2025….$6.2 Billion.” They add, “That probably explains it.”
It does, as do many other factors.
Frankly, my kid probably earned more in one year than I did between the ages of 14 and 17. Minimum wage was $4 per hour. It’s now $15. And, who these days pays minimum salary if you want someone reliable?
Still, you can’t help but imagine Gretzky shaking his head at how things might have changed and how a player like Nazar, who has next to no track record for sustained NHL success, could get that kind of money.
The takeaway? The gap between eras has never been bigger — and for today’s young stars, potential (not greatness) comes with generational wealth baked right in.
Next: Oilers’ “Worst” Summer Contract Could Become Biggest Surprise
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 25 minutes ago
New Timeline: Matthew Tkachuk to Miss Start of Season After Surgery
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s surgery sidelines him until at least January, leaving Florida juggling...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 hours ago
Bedard’s Next Contract Could Be a Shocker— Thanks to Frank Nazar
With Frank Nazar’s new $6.6M deal setting a precedent, Connor Bedard’s next contract for...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Nylander Sets Record Straight on Troubling Marner Trade Rumor
William Nylander dismisses rumors that he and Mitch Marner had friction and that Marner...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 5 hours ago
Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi has signed a three-year, $15 million bridge deal with the Minnesota Wild,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Key Piece or Trade Chip? Oilers Need Answer on $41M Veteran This Season
As the Oilers prepare for the 2025-26 season, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ role is shifting —...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 7 hours ago
Wild Close to Signing Tradeable Bridge Deal for Marco Rossi
Are the Minnesota Wild close to signing Marco Rossi, trading Rossi to another team,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
An $18M Gamble That Could Pay Off Big for Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers face a pivotal choice: secure cost certainty now, or risk paying...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ “Worst” Summer Contract Could Become Biggest Surprise
Trent Frederic’s Oilers contract looked questionable at first, but if he stays healthy, it...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Fans Glad Oilers-Canadiens Homecoming Trade Rumors Went Nowhere
After June trade rumors linking the Canadiens and Oilers to Kirby Dach, fans are...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Auston Matthews Reacts to Mitch Marner’s Trade to Vegas
Auston Matthews reflects on Mitch Marner’s trade to Vegas, calling him a “great friend...