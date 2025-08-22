Chicago Blackhawks
Bedard’s Next Contract Could Be a Shocker— Thanks to Frank Nazar
With Frank Nazar’s new $6.6M deal setting a precedent, Connor Bedard’s next contract for the Blackhawks remains uncertain.
The Chicago Blackhawks’ recent long-term extension for Frank Nazar — a seven-year deal worth $6.6 million annually — has sparked questions about how it might influence Connor Bedard’s next contract.
Bedard, eligible to sign an extension as of July 1, has not yet done so, with both sides appearing content to let his critical third season play out following a somewhat disappointing sophomore campaign.
Connor Bedard was eligible to sign an extension on July 1, but both player and team are comfortable seeing how his 3rd season plays out first, according to @frank_seravalli pic.twitter.com/BESU5cNhzx— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 22, 2025
According to Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report, it’s too early to say whether Nazar’s contract will push Bedard’s future deal lower. While Nazar’s $46-plus million provides him immediate security, Bedard is likely to wait and evaluate his performance and role before committing.
Neither the Blackhawks nor Bedard seem in a rush to finalize terms, making it an interesting year for both sides. If Bedard explodes offensively and finds another gear, his next deal could be massive with the Blackhawks betting on him in the same way they bet on Nazar. If Bedard doesn’t take the next step as most would hope, how much will that impact his AAV, if at all?
Are Nazar and Bedard Linked Or Apples to Oranges?
Ultimately, questions about whether Nazar’s deal sets a baseline for Bedard and other young stars will be debated. Some will argue that Bedard is unique in that he comes with a certain pedigree and brand name value that Nazar does not have.
That said, Bedard’s third season may remain the key factor in determining his next contract. At some point, he needs to break out if he’s going to be anything more than a star with unlimited potential. Bedard and his agent can argue he’s the face of the franchise and the player who sells tickets in Chicago, but at some point, the production has to match the hype.
Nazar got this deal based on a relatively small sample size. If he doesn’t consistently keep improving, what does that mean for Bedard? He could undoubtedly use the Blackhawks’ bet as leverage in future negotiations.
McSmart
August 22, 2025 at 12:31 pm
Well, that said nothing…definition of click bait?