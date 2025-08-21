Oilers’ “Worst” Summer Contract Could Become Biggest Surprise

When GM Stan Bowman acquired Trent Frederic at the March trade deadline, Edmonton knew the forward would be returning from a high-ankle sprain that limited him with Boston. Frederic didn’t play right away, and when he did get into the lineup, his playoff impact was minimal. Despite this, Bowman signed Frederic to a long-term, eight-year deal worth $3.85 million annually. It was a move that raised eyebrows at the time.

In fact, the deal was voted among the Oilers’ worst summer contract decisions.

Bowman publicly stated he felt comfortable with his decision, noting, “He’s got that intimidation factor where he’ll go to the other team’s bench and challenge anybody, like stop messing around with our group. That’s something that I find, you either have that or you don’t. …”

Frederic is an aggressive forechecker and productive scorer when healthy, but Oilers fans haven’t yet seen him at full strength. If he’s back to full strength and ready to go, Allan Mitchell of The Athletic suggests, “Frederic is a perfect-fit player for Oilers fans. He can score, check, agitate, and fight.” He added, “If Frederic arrives healthy at this fall’s training camp, the odds of his becoming a fan favourite are very high.”

Trent Frederic Oilers vs Kings

Frederic has demonstrated that he’s got what the Oilers need. Part of the Boston Bruins, he was the kind of player teams hated playing against, but the kind of guy you want on your team.

While the contract currently looks questionable, the Oilers believe in Frederic’s unique skill set. Bowman called him “a very unique player…he’s got the game in him,” noting his combination of scoring, physicality, and pestiness. “Not a lot of guys like that out there. They just aren’t anymore,” Bowman said.

If Frederic arrives fully healthy this fall, he could exceed expectations, turning what currently looks like one of Edmonton’s worst summer contracts into a potential bargain. For a team that has historically maximized winger production around its generational centers, Frederic’s deal might be the season’s biggest surprise.

