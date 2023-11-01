Ex-Jets Paul Stastny Retires: Remembering a Hockey Great

Another hockey legend has retired. On Tuesday, Paul Stastny ended a career that spanned 18 NHL seasons when he officially announced his retirement. With more than 800 points in 1,145 games, Stastny was a scorer.

However, he was more than that. He was an all-round good hockey player. In this post, which pays tribute to Stastny as a player, I’ll share three reasons why he was such a good NHL player.

Reason One: Stastny Was a Consistent Scorer

Throughout his NHL career, Stastny brought a blend of skill, vision, and a natural goal-scoring ability to the ice. Stastny had a nice eight-season start to his career with the Colorado Avalanche; and, he then went to the St. Louis Blues for four years. He spent three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, two with the Vegas Golden Knights, and last season he played with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Over his 18 NHL seasons, Stastny scored 293 career goals. He was an asset for every team he played for. He was a consummate pro.

Reason Two: Stastny Was a Clutch Playoff Performer

Playoff hockey is where really good players show their skills. In the postseason, Stastny’s skills shone brightly. Although he never won the Stanley Cup, he was always a constant performer in the Conference Finals. There he was able to elevate his play when the stakes were at their highest.

In total, he scored 30 goals and added 43 assists (for 73 points) in 118 career playoff games. Stastny’s contributions were solid. He was a clutch performer when it counted.

Reason Three: Stastny Was a Part of a Legendary Hockey Family

Paul is not the first Stastny to have a significant impact in the NHL. In fact, he’s the third Stastny in the family to play. In that, he’s carrying on a family tradition. Paul is the son of former Quebec Nordiques star Peter Stastny. His uncle is Marian Stastny, who also played for the Nordiques.

There’s no doubt that Paul learned to love the sport and excel at it from both his father and his uncle. Although his family was from the Czech Republic, Paul represented the United States in international competitions. In fact, Paul won the Olympic silver medal in the 2010 Winter Games with Team USA.

The Bottom Line

Paul Stastny’s retirement marks the end of his playing days. Will he continue in hockey? He’s not that interested in coaching he noted recently. Still, his love for hockey remains. NHL fans will have enjoyed watching Stastny. He was a true hockey great.

