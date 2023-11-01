Analytics Guys Say Red Wings Can’t Keep Up Pace in 2023-24

The Detroit Red Wings have had a respectable start to the season. Over the team’s first 10 games, they’ve put up a record of 6-3-1. They’ve now accumulated 13 points, scoring 40 goals while allowing 31, giving them a positive goal differential of nine. Their home record stands at 3-1-1, while they’ve gone 3-2-0 on the road.
Notably, they’ve won six out of their last 10 games, and are on a one-game winning streak. So far, the Red Wings are showing signs of competitiveness early in the season.
However, can they keep it up? In the video below, two analytics guys talk about the Red Wings’ season. They believe that the team cannot keep up the pace.
Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Experience a Regression
The Red Wings winning at the beginning of the season has been led by players like Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. Both have been playing exceptionally well. However, several factors suggest that making the postseason might be a challenging task. Here’s why.
The Red Wings Will Experience a Performance Regression
Despite their strong start, from an analytical point of view, the Red Wings’ underlying numbers have not been as impressive. This would likely indicate that their early success might not be sustainable. Over time, as the season progresses, expect the Red Wings to experience some regression in their performance. As a result, it will be difficult to maintain the team’s early momentum.
Goaltending is a critical component of any team’s success, and Detroit’s goaltending situation has raised concerns. Ville Husso and James Reimer are the team’s two goalies, and Husso has not had a good season since he came to Detroit from the St. Louis Blues. When Reimer is in the net, it’s an upgrade.
Husso has had inconsistent performances in recent years, and it’s uncertain whether he can provide the stability needed for a playoff push. The lack of a proven, reliable goaltender could pose a significant challenge.
The Red Wings Have Depth Issues and Face Tough Competition
While the Red Wings have some promising players, they seem to lack the depth and experience required to compete with some of the stronger teams in the league. As the season wears on, injuries and fatigue could further expose these depth limitations.
The NHL is highly competitive, and making the playoffs is no easy feat. The Red Wings will have to contend with tough opponents within their division and conference. Other teams in the league have also made improvements, making the playoff race even more challenging.
The Bottom Line: Red Wings Could Regress
Although the Red Wings have shown flashes of potential this season, given the team’s underlying numbers the possibility of regression in performance is present. In addition, the team has goaltending concerns, depth limitations, and tough competition ahead.
As a result, it makes the road ahead a challenging task if the Red Wings are to grab a playoff spot. That’s not to say that making the playoffs is impossible. It only means that it’s likely going to be an uphill battle for the Red Wings this season.
