Esa Lindell Signs 5-Year Deal with Dallas Stars at $5.25M AAV

The Dallas Stars have signed one of their top defensive players on a longer-term deal, as Esa Lindell has agreed to a five-year contract extension carrying an AAV of $5.25 million. Kevin Weekes was the first to break the story, but several trusted insiders have also reported the same.

Lindell, who could have tested unrestricted free agency next summer, chose to remain in Dallas. At 29 years old, age is a consideration when giving out a five-year term, but $5.25 million is a fair price for Lindell, who continues to be one of the game’s most reliable defensive defensemen.

Lindell’s new contract structure includes a combination of salary and signing bonuses. In the first two years, he will earn $4 million in salary with a $2.5 million signing bonus each year, followed by $4.25 million in salary and a $1 million bonus in the third year. The final two years of the deal will pay $4 million annually.

The contract also includes a no-trade clause for the first three years, with a 20-team no-trade list in years four and five.

Lindell is Likely a Smart Signing for the Stars

Known for his steady play in tough situations, Lindell has been a crucial part of the Stars’ penalty kill and defensive game plan. Last season, he also contributed offensively, adding five goals and 26 points in 82 games. He has excellent transition passing skills and he knows how to push play in the right direction.

This new deal represents a slight pay cut for Lindell, whose previous contract carried a $5.8 million AAV. By securing Lindell for less than what he was making before, the Stars are keeping a vital piece of their defense while maintaining financial flexibility.

The hope next is that the Stars can get defenseman Thomas Harley signed to a new extension.

