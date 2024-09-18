Stars Re-Sign Thomas Harley to Two-Year, $8 Million Extension

The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Thomas Harley to a two-year contract extension worth $8 million, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million. Announced by Stars General Manager Jim Nill, the deal keeps Harley in Dallas through the 2025-26 season and ensures he’ll be at training camp on time.
“Thomas is one of the league’s top young defensemen,” Nill said. “His performance last season was a testament to the way that he has worked on and off the ice to become a better player. We are looking forward to his continued growth and helping anchor our blueline for many years to come.”
Harley, 23, broke out in his first full NHL season, leading all Stars defensemen in goals with 15 and finishing second in assists (32) and points (47) across 79 games. He played six games in 2022-23 and 34 games during the 2021-22 season.
Harley isn’t just gifted offensively. His defensive contributions were also noteworthy, as he ranked second on the team in blocked shots (135) and posted a team-leading +28 plus-minus rating.
He led all NHL defensemen with three overtime goals and ranked eighth among league defensemen in total goals.
Harley and the Stars Push The Long-Term Deal Down the Road
With the new contract, Harley will still be a restricted free agent (RFA) when the deal expires in 2026, but he will have arbitration rights and a qualifying offer of $4.5 million. For Dallas, this was a chance to make sure they know what Harley will consistently be and then they can talk about a bigger contract when some of their larger commitments come off the books.
This is the second major piece of business the Stars conducted on Tuesday, first getting Esa Lindell inked to a long-term extension.
