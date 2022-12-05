Erik Karlsson Comments on Trade Rumors Out of San Jose

There is a lot of trade talk surrounding San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson this season. While it won’t be an easy trade for a number of teams to pull off — simply due to the size of the cap hit and the contract remaining on his deal — it hasn’t slowed speculation that Karlsson might be one of the biggest names moved ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. As such, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman asked the veteran d-man for his thoughts on the chatter.

As per the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman and Jeff Marek spoke to Karlsson and came right out and asked about what the defenseman wants amidst so many rumors that he might be dealt. Noting that Karlsson does have all the leverage in any deal, he said, “I want to win.” He added, “That’s why I started playing this sport when I was a little kid, I used to cry after every loss. I don’t do that anymore, but that’s what I want.”

Karlsson noted that when he was younger he thought he had all the time in the world and now as he gets older, he’s realized how quickly that time passes by. “I hope to at least have a chance at it again. Hopefully, it’s here.” As both Marek and Friedman pointed out, it was an honest answer that didn’t suggest he was seeking a trade out of San Jose but also left open the possibility that he would be amendable to a deal if the Sharks plan to take the long, slow rebuild route.

The Sharks have already said they are open to listening to trade offers on Karlsson, even though they are not actively shopping him. Friedman said that all parties on the Sharks’ side understand that winning is the thing that will keep Karlsson in the fold. GM Mike Grier putting out the word that the Sharks would listen opened the door to other teams coming in and talking. How much salary a team retains will determine what the Sharks ask for.

Karlsson is playing really well and he’s garnered some attention. With 34 points in 28 games and at only the age of 32, he would be a tremendous pick-u for any team if they could afford him. He also noted that he’s got a lot of years left in the NHL and wherever he goes, he’s going to be a valuable part of any organization.

