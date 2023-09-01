Boeser’s Desire to Stay with Canucks Muddies Ongoing Trade Talk

As the NHL offseason unfolds, one name continues to pop up in headlines and spark fervent speculation – Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks. For example, Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet offered an interesting perspective on the ongoing saga, suggesting that trade rumors may once again ignite as the new season approaches. He wrote, “Also, the Brock Boeser trade rumors are just about old enough to start Kindergarten soon. Any chance the winger finally gets moved in the next four weeks?”

Even if trade rumors do pick up again, Boeser has made it clear he’d like to stick around in Vancouver and he’s looking forward to having a stronger, bounce-back season.

Sure, the hockey world has become accustomed to the annual ritual of trade rumors surrounding the talented winger, but he seems mentally poised to have a better season, hoping this becomes the season he hits the 30-goal mark. “This is the year,” he said as he spoke with the media about preparing for the upcoming season.

Boeser, currently under contract through the upcoming season with a $6.65 million average annual value, appears determined to make the most of his time in Vancouver. His ambitions are crystal clear, as he sets his sights on being more productive and helping the team remain competitive, potentially making it easier for a player like Elias Pettersson to commit long-term to the franchise.

There is definite uncertainty surrounding his future with the club but Boeser has been proactive in his communication with the Canucks’ general manager, Patrik Allvin. Despite Boeser’s agent exploring trade possibilities during the 2022-23 season (his agent was told to check out the market), the winger made it clear to Allvin that he prefers to stay with the team. If that truly is his goal, having a strong year likely gives him the best odds to get what he wants.

Expect Trade Talk to Continue As The Canucks Figure Out Their Season

As the NHL offseason progresses and anticipation for the upcoming season builds, all eyes will remain fixed on Brock Boeser and his determined pursuit of a 30-goal season. At the same time, the organization will keep its eyes open for opportunities to move the winger if it’s a wise move in the long term.

Whether his performance on the ice aligns with his ambitions will undoubtedly shape the course of his future with the Vancouver Canucks and add yet another layer of intrigue to the ever-evolving NHL trade market.

