Ducks’ Leo Carlsson Exits Game with Injury, Awaiting MRI Results

In a game that marked short-term pain in the form of another loss, the Anaheim Ducks are likely more concerned with the potential long-term issue faced by losing a key piece from their lineup. Rising star Leo Carlsson exited the game after a concerning incident involving a collision with Calgary Flames’ defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The incident occurred midway through the third period when Carlsson and Weegar got tangled up along the sideboards at center ice.

The severity of Carlsson’s injury remains uncertain, but the young player had to be assisted off the ice, unable to put weight on his right leg. Replays depicted the distressing moment when Weegar fell on Carlsson, with the rookie’s right ankle and knee visibly bearing the brunt of the impact. Teammates and fans alike are left anxiously awaiting further evaluation to determine the extent of the damage.

Defenseman Jamie Drysdale expressed the collective concern within the team, stating, “You never like to see a teammate go down. Yeah, I really hope he’s OK and he can bounce back quick.” Mason McTavish echoed the sentiments, emphasizing the close-knit nature of the team and the desire for Carlsson’s swift recovery.

Ducks Waiting for More Info About Carlsson’s Injury

The Ducks await the results of an upcoming MRI exam that will shed light on the extent of Carlsson’s injury. The team wasn’t exactly a contender, but the potential loss of Carlsson for an extended period could reshape their plans heading into the trade deadline. It could also put Carlsson back a ways in his development as an NHL rookie. The Ducks were taking a cautious approach by frequently sitting the 19-year-old as part of their long-term plans for him.

Called “The Leo Plan”, general manager Pat Verbeek’s careful management of the young player’s game usage seems to have not mattered. It goes to show that a crazy injury can happen at any time, no matter how much or how little a player gets into the lineup.

