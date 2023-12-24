Ducks’ Leo Carlsson Has Sprained MCL, Rookie Out for 4-6 Weeks

In a setback for the Anaheim Ducks, rookie sensation Leo Carlsson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to a sprained right MCL. Injury was sustained in a collision during Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames. It occurred when Carlsson collided awkwardly with Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar along the boards and Weegar fell onto Carlsson, resulting in an apparent knee injury for the 18-year-old.

Fans feared the worst wondering if he would be out for the season. It was such a brutal injury, that wouldn’t have surprised anyone. Fortunately, 4-6 weeks is a lot less time than it could have been.

While the injury is a blow to the Ducks, there’s a silver lining as it’s not season-ending. Carlsson, the second-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has been making waves in his debut season with eight goals and 15 points in 23 games.

This unfortunate incident follows Carlsson’s previous right leg injury during training camp, though he recovered in time to make his NHL debut early in the regular season. The Ducks, already cautious with the 19-year-old’s game usage as part of the long-term plan, needed the results of an MRI exam to gauge the extent of the damage.

How Will Carlsson’s MCL Injury Affect This Season for the Ducks?

The injury to Carlsson raises questions for the Ducks as they approach the trade deadline, potentially altering their plans. Not destined for the playoffs, there was time left to figure things out. A run could have made things interesting. Now, it’s likely they’ll be sellers.

General Manager Pat Verbeek’s careful management, known as “The Leo Plan,” aimed at the rookie’s development, underscores the unpredictable nature of injuries in hockey. Despite strategic game usage, Carlsson’s injury serves as a reminder that challenges can arise at any time, impacting even the most thought-out plans.

