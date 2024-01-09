Flyers Take Aim at Gauthier For Dissing Team, Forcing Trade

Following Monday’s big trade that saw the Philadelphia Flyers trade Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for Jamie Drysdale, the Flyers aren’t holding back their feelings about Gauthier. A prospect that people believe has an immensely high ceiling will now to try reach that potential in Anaheim, simply because he “changed his mind” about being a Flyer.
A number of decision-makers in the Flyers organization have spoken publicly about how this all went down. GM Daniel Briere spoke, as did President Keith Jones. Even chairman and chief executive officer of Comcast Spectacor and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers Dan Hilferty didn’t hide his feelings.
All were frustrated with Gauthier and it doesn’t sound this will be forgotten anytime soon. Only head coach John Tortorella had a different opinion, saying he didn’t care because he didn’t know Gauthier from a hole in the ground. His preference was to talk about the player coming in, someone he’s extremely excited to have.
Still, Gauthier’s alleged reluctance to be part of the team isn’t sitting well with everyone else.
What Did Everyone Have to Say About Gauthier’s Approach to Being Traded?
Hilferty, a prominent voice within the organization, pulled no punches in stating, “I don’t feel bad for Cutter when he comes to Philadelphia. It’s gonna be a rough ride here, and he earned it. We’re Philadelphians, and we want people who want to be here with us.”
Related: Ducks and Flyers Make Huge Trade: Jamie Drysdale for Cutter Gauthier
Keith Jones disclosed the organization’s decision to trade Gauthier at the peak of his value, citing difficulties in meeting with the player during the World Juniors. Jones gave props to other GMs for not letting the fact the Flyers were looking for a trade partner leak. That allowed them to maximize the return in a tough situation. Had it gotten out that Gauthier’s preference was not to play for the team, the Flyers could have run into a problem.
During an intermission live segment, Scott Hartnell and Al Morganti delved into Gauthier’s situation. Hartnell criticized the young player, highlighting that Gauthier, who hasn’t played an NHL game yet, seemed to have a misguided perception of his standing in the league. Morganti pointed out the disconnect between Gauthier and respected figures like Keith Jones and Danny Briere, emphasizing that not engaging with them raised serious concerns.
Briere noted that Gauthier initially conveyed a strong desire to be a Flyer but later backtracked on that commitment. Everyone seemed consistent in their messaging that if a player doesn’t want to be a Flyer, then they won’t be.
It’s Rare That a Team Is This Vocal About a Player After Trading Them
This unprecedented public condemnation by the Flyers has raised eyebrows, with observers noting the organization’s uncharacteristic “f— you” stance towards Gauthier immediately after the trade. Typically the focus is on the player coming in. And, while Drysdale is going to be a beloved player in Philadelphia, it’s clear the Flyers were miffed about the way Gauthier handled this. It’s something they won’t soon forget.
It will be interesting to see how this impacts on Gauthier’s career moving forward. If he doesn’t become the player everyone thinks he’ll be in Anaheim, it could be a bumpy road.
Next: Maple Leafs Can Cut Bait, Prioritize Flexibility Post Nylander Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Insider Has Painful Prediction About Campbell’s Future with Oilers
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun looked at the Edmonton Oilers season, talked a possible Jack...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Rumor About Patrick Kane Trade Debunked… For Now
One theory argues that Detroit and Patrick Kane have discussed a possible trade. Is...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Martin Jones Shines Again, Maple Leafs Sweep West Coast Road Trip
Martin Jones continues to shine for the Toronto Maple Leafs, picking up another win...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Offers Huge Update on Nylander Deal with Maple Leafs
Elliotte Friedman offered a huge update and is reporting that William Nylander's extension could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Make Tough Choice with a Now-Healthy Sam Gagner
The Edmonton Oilers are making an intriguing, but logical choice with a healthy Sam...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
LA Kings Goalie Pheonix Copley Out for Season After ACL Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings announced that goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the remainder of...
-
Senators All-Too Familiar Struggles: Patience or Roster Overhaul?
In a familiar position and facing a challenging season despite offseason optimism, what are...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Red Wings at Crossroads: Yzerman’s Options at NHL Trade Deadline
As the Detroit Red Wings contemplate their playoff push or sell strategy; Yzerman's options...
-
Family Dynamics Slowing Nylander Negotiations with Maple Leafs
Family dynamics, specifically Michael Nylander's involvement are slowing William Nylander negotiations with the Maple...
-
Canucks’ Coach at Breaking Point with Kuzmenko Amid Trade Talk
Vancouver Canucks' Head Coach Rich Tocchet is at a breaking point with forward Andrei...