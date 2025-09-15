NHL News
Sidney Crosby Sets the Record Straight on His Future in Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby squashed a rumor he’s thinking about a trade from the Penguins, and he responded to comments from his agent that surprised him.
For weeks, speculation about Sidney Crosby’s future has swirled around the hockey world. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain made it clear—he’s not going anywhere.
“There’s a lot of narratives out there and I don’t think a lot of those have come from me,” Crosby said. “This is where I want to be. I love it here. I can’t keep having to answer the same question over again because of these narratives, you know?”
The 37-year-old center, entering the final stretch of his career and nearing the end of his current contract with the Penguins (two years remaining), emphasized just how much the city and organization mean to him. “I think anyone who knows me knows what this city means to me and how special it is. I guess take those rumors or some of those things lightly,” he added.
Crosby also responded to comments from his agent, Pat Brisson, which sparked some of the recent speculation. “I was surprised, and I think Pat knows how much I put into it, how much I love it, and how much I want to be in the playoffs,” Crosby said.
Crosby’s Legacy with the Penguins Means Everything
In addition to squashing any potential rumors that he was wrapping his head around the idea of leaving Pittsburgh, Crosby reflected on another franchise icon. On Marc-Andre Fleury’s expected final game in a Penguins uniform, Crosby said: “I know what he means to the city, what he means to us and the organization, so it’s going to be really cool to see that and be a part of it.”
For Penguins fans worried about the future, Crosby’s message couldn’t have been clearer: he’s committed to finishing his career in the only NHL city he’s ever called home.
