Disappointment as Fan Favorite Not Coming to Oilers’ Camp on PTO

The Edmonton Oilers are heading into their 2025-26 training camp without plans to invite players on professional tryouts (PTOs), meaning any rumors that fan-favourite Klim Kostin could be back seem to be inaccurate.

This doesn’t mean definitively that Kostin won’t be back in the mix, but according to veteran reporter Jim Matheson, “At this point, there are no indications of any pro tryouts at Oiler camp, so no re-engagement with Klim Kostin.”

Matheson adds that main camp medicals and fitness testing don’t begin until next Wednesday. That means the Oilers have 24-48 hours to invite him (or anyone else) before those players would miss valuable time they could use to help endear themselves to the organization and earn a contract.

While Matheson noted that circumstances could always change, there’s currently no reason to expect the Oilers to bring in additional players on PTOs ahead of camp. In Kostin’s particular case, the Oilers might not be interested based on the players they have in the system, including Max Jones, who they picked up at the deadline in the same trade that brought Trent Frederic to Edmonton. Jones has been overlooked by most analysts this summer, but he’s hoping to earn a roster spot on the team and is willing to play aggressively, hit, and fight — things that Kostin was known for.

Edmonton seems ready to give prospects opportunities, as well as hope that internal competition is enough to find some diamonds in the rough.

Klim Kostin Edmonton Oilers return

This will be disappointing news for Kostin fans, many of whom were hoping he would get a chance to participate in camp this year. Speaking with Sport-Express in Russia, Kostin said he would love nothing more than to rejoin Edmonton, where he felt most at home during his NHL career.

“In Edmonton, I wanted to die on the ice for the fans,” Kostin said. “This is the place where I felt most comfortable and was myself. Of course, this is my dream.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like his dream will become a reality.

Next: Oilers Look to Fill Zach Hyman’s Void as Season Approaches

