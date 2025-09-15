Edmonton Oilers
Disappointment as Fan Favorite Not Coming to Oilers’ Camp on PTO
The Edmonton Oilers are heading into their 2025-26 training camp without plans to invite players on professional tryouts (PTOs), meaning any rumors that fan-favourite Klim Kostin could be back seem to be inaccurate.
This doesn’t mean definitively that Kostin won’t be back in the mix, but according to veteran reporter Jim Matheson, “At this point, there are no indications of any pro tryouts at Oiler camp, so no re-engagement with Klim Kostin.”
Matheson adds that main camp medicals and fitness testing don’t begin until next Wednesday. That means the Oilers have 24-48 hours to invite him (or anyone else) before those players would miss valuable time they could use to help endear themselves to the organization and earn a contract.
While Matheson noted that circumstances could always change, there’s currently no reason to expect the Oilers to bring in additional players on PTOs ahead of camp. In Kostin’s particular case, the Oilers might not be interested based on the players they have in the system, including Max Jones, who they picked up at the deadline in the same trade that brought Trent Frederic to Edmonton. Jones has been overlooked by most analysts this summer, but he’s hoping to earn a roster spot on the team and is willing to play aggressively, hit, and fight — things that Kostin was known for.
Edmonton seems ready to give prospects opportunities, as well as hope that internal competition is enough to find some diamonds in the rough.
This will be disappointing news for Kostin fans, many of whom were hoping he would get a chance to participate in camp this year. Speaking with Sport-Express in Russia, Kostin said he would love nothing more than to rejoin Edmonton, where he felt most at home during his NHL career.
“In Edmonton, I wanted to die on the ice for the fans,” Kostin said. “This is the place where I felt most comfortable and was myself. Of course, this is my dream.”
Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like his dream will become a reality.
Next: Oilers Look to Fill Zach Hyman’s Void as Season Approaches
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 minutes ago
Disappointment as Fan Favorite Not Coming to Oilers’ Camp on PTO
The Edmonton Oilers are heading into their 2025-26 training camp without plans to invite...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Sidney Crosby Sets the Record Straight on His Future in Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby squashed a rumor he's thinking about a trade from the Penguins, and...
-
New York Rangers/ 6 hours ago
Big Star Could Shake Loose From Rangers If NY Chases Kaprizov
Could the Rangers land Kaprizov without losing Panarin? Discover the latest insights on this...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 8 hours ago
Sabres’ Georgiev Signing Raises Questions About Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s Health
Uncover the details surrounding Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen health and how it is affecting the Sabres'...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Look to Fill Zach Hyman’s Void as Season Approaches
With Zach Hyman's injury, examine possible Hyman replacements for the Oilers as they prepare...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Alex Tuch Extension Talks Hit a Snag as Sabres Prepare for Camp
Get the latest updates on the Alex Tuch Sabres extension talks and discover why...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Possible Deadline Target Out 6–8 Weeks After Knee Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings report Corey Perry injury, sidelining him for up to two...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Flyers Trade Fedotov to Blue Jackets, Future of Carter Hart in Philly?
The Philadelphia Flyers trade Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a draft...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Kaprizov Standoff with Wild Linked To McDavid’s Upcoming Deal
Learn about Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations and his pursuit of a high-value deal compared...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Ready to Trade Nick Robertson, Know Ideal Return
Find out why the Leafs may consider trading Nick Robertson despite his recent contract...