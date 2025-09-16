Oilers Prospect Spotlight: Viljami Marjala to Watch in 2025-26

Based on his experience internationally and a couple of impressive rookie games, the Edmonton Oilers may have found a name to circle in their prospect pool– Viljami Marjala. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in Round 5 of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (#159 overall), Marjala might be one of the surprises in the Oilers system.

The 22-year-old forward showed off his playmaking vision and speed, establishing himself as a player with upside last season in Finland’s Liiga. He posted 44 assists. Marjala was signed by the Oilers to an entry-level contract and has stood out in his debut. He could be a smart addition, making him a Condors prospect worth watching closely.

His play earned him a spot on the Oilers’ rookie roster this fall, and thus far, he hasn’t disappointed.

Marjala, a left-shot winger signed by the Oilers out of Finland, stands 6’0” and 176 pounds. Coming off a 52-point season with TPS Turku in the SM-Liiga, he projects as a versatile middle-six forward in Bakersfield. Marjala is a prospect to watch for potential AHL impact and NHL depth opportunities.

Marjala isn’t the biggest presence, but his ability to move the puck and create chances sets him apart.

Expect Marjala to Have a Big Season in the AHL

Marjala’s path to the NHL will run through Bakersfield, where he is expected to slot into a skill role with the Condors. Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes that if he can produce 40-plus points in a full AHL season, he’ll immediately climb the prospect rankings and position himself for a potential call-up.

With Edmonton’s left-wing depth thinned by trades of earlier draft picks, the organization badly needs an entry-level prospect to break through. Marjala could be that player, and his development this season will be worth monitoring closely. Simply put, he’s one to watch in the Oilers system.

