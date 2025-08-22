$152M Player Swap Between Penguins and Leafs a “Pipe Dream” Says Host

The idea of a blockbuster swap between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins — trading Morgan Rielly and Nick Robertson for Erik Karlsson — has been floating around, in various iterations, for weeks. The deal centers around the two teams swapping power play quarterbacks, and one Leafs analyst, podcast host, and former NHLer says Toronto should jump at the chance to make this deal.

Speaking on Leafs Morning Take, former NHLer Jay Rosehill made it clear, that while he doesn’t see either team going for it and making that trade, he’d make the trade “all day.”

He explained that the Leafs are trying to get rid of Nick Robertson in general.

“He doesn’t fit anywhere, Who’s he going to… who is he taking the place of in the lineup? Who’s he beating out for a roster spot? I just don’t think he’s going to be here. And, Morgan Rielly is kind of stalled. He makes seven and a half million, but doesn’t produce like he used to. Sometimes, he has some brain-dead stuff going on in the D-zone… not trying to knock him or anything, but he’s just not the player that he was in the past. And to get the upside Erik Karlsson and a guy that can QB your PP and do everything that Karlsson has done in the past — a Norris Trophy winner, and everything that he’s done experience-wise would be a great deal.”

“But again, I just don’t see anyone going for that. It feels like one of those pipe dream deals to me. I’d take it for sure, but I just don’t see it happening, really.”

The Deal Would Swap Over $150 Million in Salaries

If the Leafs and Penguins were to consider a trade like this, it would be the biggest blockbuster of the summer, perhaps of the season. It moves over $152 million in contracts. Karlsson has two seasons remain on an eight-year deal that was initially an $11.5 million cap hit per season. The Sharks are retaining some of his salary, making him now a $10 million player. In the proposed trade, the Penguins would retain $2 million per season.

The Leafs, meanwhile, would be trading five more seasons of Rielly at $7.5 million per season. They would be adding one year of Robertson at $1.85 million.

It would be a fresh start for both players, but it’s important to remember that all but Robertson have full no-move clauses in their contracts. Rielly has already said he has no desire to leave Toronto, even if Karlsson might be open to the change.

For now, this pitched trade idea is an interesting hypothetical, but not much more than that.

