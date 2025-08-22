NHL News
Nylander Sets Record Straight on Troubling Marner Trade Rumor
William Nylander dismisses rumors that he and Mitch Marner had friction and that Marner planned to leave the Maple Leafs midseason.
William Nylander is putting an end to speculation that Mitch Marner had already decided to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs midway through the 2024-25 season. Speaking to NHL.com, Nylander denied being part of Marner’s unhappiness in Toronto, or that his friend had one foot out the door for much of last season.
Despite months of rumors surrounding the star winger, Nylander insists Marner remained fully committed to the team while under contract.
“Not sure where that stuff comes from, but I don’t think he was ever thinking of leaving ahead of time,” Nylander said. “I actually asked him during the season, and he said he was concentrating on Toronto. His play was focused on helping us.” He added that while it’s tough to see Marner go, he’s happy for his friend and his family.
Nylander knows how much the NHL is a business. To him, Marner’s leaving was little more than a business decision. Perhaps there was a part of him that was ready to move on and try something else, but Nylander hinted that doesn’t mean any narrative that Marner quit or was anything other than focused on helping the Maple Leafs is accurate.
Nylander and Marner Were Friends, Despite Speculation of Friction
Nylander and Marner share a long history, having grown up in Toronto and been teammates since 2016. That didn’t always mean things were rosy.
Nylander downplayed the infamous “grow up” bench moment during the 2024 playoffs, calling it a product of the heat of competition. It was the same kind of exchange that teammates often have when the battles are intense and games matter. Did that motivate Marner to want out? Nylander doesn’t think so.
Nylander says he’ll miss Marner. “He’s an incredible person,” Nylander said. “Somebody’s going to have to take on that role now because he did an incredible job. And for what he does on the ice, just an incredible player.”
Moving forward, it’s now up to the Maple Leafs, particularly their star players in Auston Matthews and Nylander, to adjust. It won’t be a small thing that Marner, the team’s top playmaker, is playing elsewhere. It’s going to take time for everyone to learn how to play without him.
