Dobson’s Canadiens Debut Brings Questions and Injury Concerns

It hasn’t taken long for Noah Dobson to draw attention in Montreal, not all of it good. The newly acquired defenceman, who signed an eight-year, $76-million contract this summer, is now the highest-paid player on the Canadiens roster. That comes with big expectations—and already some scrutiny.

After a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in preseason action on Thursday, the defenseman is already feeling some of the pressure that comes with playing in a market like Montreal.

Canadiens Bet Big on Dobson

Dobson, acquired from the New York Islanders in exchange for Emil Heineman and two first-round picks, was acquired by the Canadiens for his elite puck-moving and offensive instincts. He’s not the most physical guy, and his two-way play can leave fans and coaches wanting. In just five preseason periods, he’s offered up glimpses of both his offensive potential and his defensive concerns.

Local media are already on him about his compete level and defensive play, even though preseason games are meaningless and meant to work on chemistry and knock the rust off.

Noah Dobson Canadiens

Pierre McGuire, speaking on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, added fuel to the conversation. “Now you understand why Lou Lamoriello refused to go down the path of over $8 million AAV,” McGuire said, referencing the Islanders’ decision not to extend Dobson at his current number.

Still, it’s early, argues RG’s Marco D’Amico. “I think Noah Dobson will be fine and simply needs to get settled in. Placing him with Matheson may not be the most ideal combo, but you can see his offensive/transition qualities. It’s nonsensical to ring the alarm after five periods of hockey, but gotta respect passion.” He added, “Analysts across the league, including some who are overreacting now, anointed the Canadiens a top-5 D corps in the NHL after the acquisition of Dobson. Let the players gel and reevaluate by the 10-20 game mark of the regular season, not in pre-season.”

Dobson Injury Concern Already for Canadiens?

Hopefully, the Habs get time to let Dobson settle in without interruption.

The bigger story on Thursday may have been the defenseman’s health. Dobson left a 7-2 preseason loss to Toronto with a groin injury, joining Kaiden Guhle (groin) on the sidelines. Head coach Martin St. Louis downplayed the concerns, saying, “I don’t think it’s serious stuff, so I’m not too worried about it.”

For Montreal, the hope is that Dobson quickly adjusts to his new environment and avoids lingering injury trouble. With his $9.5-million cap hit and status as a franchise cornerstone, all eyes will remain fixed on how smoothly the 24-year-old integrates into the Canadiens’ blue line.

