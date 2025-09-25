Colorado Avalanche
Insider Refutes Earlier Report That Necas Balked at Avs Solid Offer
Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche are in preliminary discussions on a contract extension. Where are things at?
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun provided an update on several big-name pending UFAs, including Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche. Suggesting talks between the Avs and the forward have begun, little ground has been gained between the two sides.
In June, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Colorado Avalanche were reportedly informed he wouldn’t accept a long-term contract worth $9 million per season. “They’re in one for sure,” Seravalli said. “If he’s saying no to $9 million, what’s it going to take? Do you trade him? Do you bite the bullet and sign him? Or do you let it play out and pay the rental cost to keep him for one more run?”
LeBrun updated the situation on Thursday, saying, “There’s no question Colorado has communicated clearly to the Necas camp that it wants to extend him at some point this season. And there have been preliminary talks, but my sense is that they haven’t yet gotten into the nitty-gritty of exchanging offers and counteroffers.”
That report seems to run counter to the idea that the Avalanche have tabled $9 million per season and Necas has declined. LeBrun adds, “It sounds like they’ll let the season get started and see how things are going before taking those discussions to the next level. There’s lot of time between now and July 1.”
LeBrun actually goes on to say that, despite speculation, Necas wasn’t exactly thrilled with his run in Colorado after being acquired in the trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes, that Necas will end up extending with the Avalanche.
