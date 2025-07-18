Jets Re-Sign Gabriel Vilardi to Six-Year, $45M Contract Extension

The Winnipeg Jets have locked in one of their top young forwards, signing Gabriel Vilardi to a six-year, $45 million contract extension with an average annual value of $7.5 million. The deal allows the Jets to avoid arbitration with Vilardi and secures a key piece of their top-six forward group through the 2030-31 season.

THE VILARDI PARTY CONTINUES FOR SIX MORE YEARS ? pic.twitter.com/YrELFRf2uk — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 18, 2025

Vilardi, originally drafted 11th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2017, posted 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games during the 2024-25 season. At just 25 years old, he continues to develop into a reliable offensive contributor and core player for Winnipeg.

JFresh writes that Vilardi, “…despite being very slow, not physical, not a good passer, not active with the puck, and frequently injured, puts the puck in the net extremely efficiently, forechecks well, and draws way more penalties than he takes.”

This move comes during an active 2025 NHL offseason, which has already seen major trades—such as Mitch Marner‘s departure—and a busy draft period. By locking in Vilardi now, the Jets are securing several years of unrestricted free agency, hoping this is a smart bet as the salary cap continues to rise.

Gabe Vilardi extension Jets

Vilardi’s extension also coincides with the release of the Jets’ 2025-26 schedule and the return of veteran forward Jonathan Toews. The Jets are hoping to be contenders again the season following their winning the Presidents Trophy.

