Sharangovich Has Become Part of Flames’ Long-Term Future

When Calgary Flames general manager chose to trade Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick, the majority of the fan base was quite underwhelmed. The response was warranted given that Toffoli was coming off of a career-best 73-point season, while Sharangovich was in and out of the lineup with the Devils due to inconsistent play.

The reaction to the trade only worsened in the early part of the season, as Sharangovich had just two points through his first 10 games as a Flame while Toffoli was already up to seven goals and 11 points. This deal was one that appeared to have been a complete disaster, but as we are now seeing, it is important not to judge too quickly.

Sharangovich is Breaking Out, Big Part of Flames Future

Over the past month, Sharangovich has been the Flames’ best player, and it hasn’t particularly been close. He has at least a point in 10 of his past 15 games, and is currently riding a six-game point streak during which time he has six goals and two assists.

His points haven’t come by fluke, either. The 25-year-old has been very noticeable nearly every time he steps on the ice. His speed and overall skillset have made him a very dangerous player for opposing teams, while his lightning-fast shot has been terrorizing goaltenders in recent weeks. While the current hot streak he is riding will likely cool off sooner or later, it appears he has settled into his new organization.

Though the Flames will have plenty of work to do regarding roster personnel moving forward, Sharangovich is quickly putting himself into the team’s long-term plans. At 25, he is just beginning to enter his prime years, and is now one of several highly talented young forwards in the Flames system, along with the likes of Connor Zary, Jakob Pelletier, Matthew Coronato, Martin Pospisil, and Dustin Wolf. 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek is also very promising, but still has a ways to go before becoming an everyday NHLer.

A Win-Win Trade Between Flames and Devils

Aside from a recent slump, Toffoli has been excellent for the Devils. His 13 goals on the season are second among his teammates, while his 23 points are third. Considering all they were forced to give up was a struggling Sharangovich and a third-round pick, it is safe to say that the Devils fan base is more than happy with how the deal has worked out.

That said, given what Sharangovich has provided the Flames over the past month, the fan base in Calgary is now quite happy with the deal as well. Toffoli was never likely to re-sign with the Flames, and could have potentially been lost for nothing this coming offseason. Instead, they have a much younger Sharangovich locked in until the end of the 2024-25 season at what suddenly is a team-friendly $3.1 million cap hit. At this point in time, this is a deal that appears to be a rare win-win for both sides.

