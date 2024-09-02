Being Nick Robertson’s Agent: What’s the Best Advice?

Nick Robertson’s journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been marked by promise and frustration. As a young forward with significant potential, he’s faced challenges finding consistent playing time. That’s mainly due to injuries and the team’s depth. As Robertson approaches the next career phase, he faces a pivotal decision. Should he commit to the team for the long haul or consider other opportunities if his passion for playing in Toronto doesn’t fully reignite?

If I were advising Robertson, I’d suggest considering the 2024-25 season as a critical moment in his career. He should consider signing a contract with the Maple Leafs. But first, we would have a conversational agreement with General Manager Brad Treliving. The agreement would be that if things don’t work out over the season, Treliving would help him move to another team—preferably a lower-tier team where Robertson can take on a more prominent role. This would interest the team and Robertson in maximizing his ice time and potential.

GM Integrity in Player Movements: Kyle Dubas and Brad Treliving

Whether fans were fond of former general manager Kyle Dubas or not, one thing was clear. Dubas was a GM of his word. There were examples where he honored agreements with players, especially when it became apparent that their chances of making the lineup were slim. A prime example is Josh Leivo, who, when it was evident he wouldn’t fit into the team’s plans, was moved to the Vancouver Canucks in a trade for Michael Carcone on December 3, 2018.

This approach exemplifies Dubas’s commitment to keeping his word and ensuring players had the opportunity to find success elsewhere if they weren’t in the team’s plans. There’s reason to believe that GM Brad Treliving would uphold this principle. An unspoken yet sensible agreement could be in place where Treliving. Like Dubas, it would facilitate a move for Robertson as a player who did not fit into the team’s strategy. This approach benefits the team and the player, allowing for a smoother transition and maximizing options for everyone involved.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs

In the meantime, by playing more minutes, Robertson would have the chance to refine his skills. If he turned out to be good, he could gain confidence and demonstrate that he can be a key contributor at the NHL level. This increased exposure is crucial for a player in his position. It would allow him to build his resume and prove his value to potential suitors. It would bring a better return to the Maple Leafs if Robertson were traded. He’s rumored to have a low trade value right now.

Robertson Could Rekindle His Passion or Showcase His Talents

At just 22 years old, Robertson has plenty of time to shape his NHL career. This coming season could be an opportunity to bury lingering frustrations and rekindle his passion for the team. If he finds his groove in Toronto, the Maple Leafs could become his home for years.

However, if his desire to move on grows, this season could also showcase his talents, increasing his appeal to other teams. Moving to a lower-tier team might seem like a step back, but it could be the perfect environment for Robertson to maximize his playing time, build confidence, and boost his statistics. This approach could set him up for a more significant role in the NHL and potentially a more lucrative contract.

In the end, Robertson’s decision will shape his career. Whether he stays with the Maple Leafs or eventually moves on, he should focus on finding the best environment to grow as a player and maximize his potential.

