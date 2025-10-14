Devils Face Goaltending Questions After Allen, Markstrom Injury Scares

The New Jersey Devils’ goaltending situation took an unexpected turn Monday night after both netminders came away banged up in a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jake Allen started strong but exited after the second period due to cramps. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the veteran should be fine, but the situation still forced Jacob Markstrom into action — and that’s when things got complicated.

Markstrom appeared to suffer an injury late in the third period on Columbus’s second goal. Though he finished the game, he was clearly in discomfort and hobbled off the ice after the final buzzer. A team spokesperson said there’s “no update currently” on his condition, with more clarity expected when the Devils resume practice Wednesday.

The Devils have just $550,000 in cap space, according to PuckPedia, though they could use LTIR to create flexibility if Markstrom misses time. Nico Daws would be the natural call-up, but he would require waivers once both veterans return. Waivers-exempt prospect Jakub Málek is another possibility, though he’s likely not NHL-ready.

With back-to-back games looming next week, the Devils may soon be forced to make a move — or risk overworking their aging tandem. There isn’t much out there on the goalie market, with names like Ville Husso, Michael DiPietro, and James Reimer among the more obvious, but uncertain options.

The hope for the Devils is that neither goaltender is in such bad shape that a pickup feels necessary.

