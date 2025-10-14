New Jersey Devils
Devils’ Offer Injury Update on Jake Allen After Surprising Exit
Discover what happened to Jake Allen Devils as he leaves the game unexpectedly. What could this mean if he’s injured?
The New Jersey Devils received what could be unfortunate news on Monday night when starting goaltender Jake Allen — who had been stellar through the first 40 minutes — did not return to the ice for the start of the third period. Jacob Markstrom stepped in to take over in goal.
Allen had been a standout, making key saves on the penalty kill and keeping the Devils competitive through two periods. His strong performance was keeping the Devils in the game (who are currently up 2-1 as of this writing), which had been crucial in maintaining momentum for New Jersey.
The reason for Allen’s sudden exit remains unclear, with no official update immediately provided by the team. Speculation suggests a possible injury, though the severity is unknown. With the Devils struggling with numerous injuries this season, concern for Allen is high among fans.
The team now hopes that Allen’s absence is minor and that he can return to the crease soon. The situation remains developing, and updates on Allen’s status are expected following the game.
**Update: The Devils made the following statement:“Jake Allen (cramping) will not return tonight.“
#NEWS: Jake Allen (cramping) will not return tonight.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 14, 2025
Another update noted that Allen, taken out with “cramps,” wasn’t the only issue. Markstrom was shaken up and rushed right off the ice after the game.
