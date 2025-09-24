Decision Time for Carter Hart: Goalie Has It Down to 2 Teams

“It’s decision time for Carter Hart,” says TSN Insider Chris Johnston, who added that the goaltender is down to about three or four teams. He also noted that two of those teams are the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes.

“He will start to rule out some of those remaining teams, obviously pick where he’s going, and the key part of the timing here is that he can essentially agree to terms next week, next Wednesday, October 1st, and the contract can be registered October 15th, so he’s getting very close to determining where he goes next.”

A number of clubs have already moved on from the goaltender. The Philadelphia Flyers, Hart’s original NHL team, were told he wanted a fresh start, while both Edmonton and Utah have also taken themselves out of the mix. Hart’s camp has stressed his need for a clean slate following the turbulence of the past 18 months, which included a widely publicized legal case. That ruled out pretty much every Canadian NHL franchise.

According to Johnston, Hart is projected to land a two-year contract, likely begin with a conditioning stint in the AHL, and make his NHL return in early December.

