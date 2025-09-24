Oilers Rookie Ike Howard Turns Heads With First Preseason Goal

Isaac “Ike” Howard made his mark on Tuesday night, scoring his first goal in an Edmonton Oilers uniform and immediately generating buzz among fans who are hoping the type of goal he scored is the style of goal he’ll score all season. The rookie winger buried a one-time blast in Winnipeg as the Oilers edged the Jets 3-2 in preseason action.

What is catching so much attention is Howard’s quick release and willingness to shoot the puck. He first broke his stick trying a shot, then went to get a new one, returning to fire it again successfully past Jets goaltender Eric Comrie. The idea of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl feeding him the puck, particularly on the power play, seems appealing.

While it was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins who fed him the puck on Tuesday, for Oilers fans, it was an early glimpse of how dangerous Howard’s shot could be alongside two of the NHL’s elite playmakers.

“I like bombing pucks from there,” Howard said after the game. “When you’ve got guys like that giving you the puck, you just want to be ready. I’m getting more comfortable every shift, moving my feet and getting into the play a lot more.”

Fans Already Reacting to Ike Howard

“I like Ike” started trending on social media, and that could be a phrase fans hear often this season. The 2022 first-round pick is known to have strong scoring instincts, which is why he won the Hobey Baker Award. It took him some time in the rookie games to get comfortable, but it appears now that he’s starting to.

Ike Howard Oilers goal

Coaches and staff were also encouraged by the 20-year-old’s poise and growing confidence. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said, “I think he’s getting adjusted fairly well. He added, “He’s involved, he’s skating, and when he gets set up, he can finish.” iKnoblauch talked about how it wasn’t there for Howard in Calgary, but he rebounded. He’s getting a little bit greasy, moving his feet to make a play, and obviously, with the goal on the power play, he was a threat in situations like that…. He’s just hungry for it.”

While the preseason result won’t go down in the record books, Howard’s goal was the type of moment that builds momentum both for the player and the fanbase. If Tuesday was any indication, Oilers fans may be chanting “I like Ike” plenty more this season.

