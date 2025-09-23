Joseph Woll Takes Leave from Maple Leafs to Attend to “Personal Matter”

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has announced that goaltender Joseph Woll will be stepping away from the team on a personal leave of absence to attend to a family matter. There is currently no timetable for his return.

We’ll have more as developments on his absence become available. “No additional details will be provided at this time, and we ask that [Woll’s] privacy be respected,” the team said in a statement.

The Maple Leafs will face a major setback if Joseph Woll is unavailable to start the season. After a strong 2024-25 campaign, his absence leaves injury-prone Anthony Stolarz as the starter and Dennis Hildeby as backup. Woll essentially broke out in 2024-25, posting a .909 save percentage, 2.73 goals-against average, and a 27-14-1 record over 41 starts. At 27, he has consistently delivered above-average performance across four NHL seasons, with a career .910 SV%, 2.74 GAA, and 19.8 goals saved above average in 78 games.

If this leave lasts, Toronto may need to explore waivers or trades for goaltending depth.

The hope is that this is a minor issue that requires little time away.

