Flames Could Retain Rasmus Andersson With One Key Move

Considered the betting favorite to be traded this season, there is now talk that the door is not completely closed between the Calgary Flames and defenseman Rasmus Andersson. According to a report by NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, there is still a scenario where Andersson might re-sign with the Flames versus being traded.

LeBrun reported on TSN Insider Trading that Andersson was nearly dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights, but the trade did not materialize. Now, the Flames and Andersson explored other options, ultimately deciding to enter the season without a trade or an extension.

LeBrun said, “… and here he is, and everyone is an adult in the room. He’s ready to play his best for the Flames, and the Flames are happy to have him back. In the meantime, neither side wants to totally close the door on an extension.”

He adds:

“For now, what the team has told Andersson is, hey, let’s start the year, let’s see how things go here, and then maybe we’ll revisit this at some point. I do think Andersson might potentially listen if there was an eight-year offer on the table, but right now, I just don’t think the team is ready to go there. I think more than likely, a trade is still the likeliest option before the March 6th trade deadline.”

Would the Flames Give Andersson Eight Years?

Calgary is the only team that can offer Andersson an eight-year deal, but there is risk in doing so. First, he’s 28 years old. He will be 29 when the new deal kicks in. The first several years of his extension would be fine, but at the tail end of the extension, Andersson will be in his late 30s.

There is also the rising salary cap and the fact that player salaries, especially for those who lock in for eight years, are increasing rapidly. Are the Flames comfortable investing big into a player who would be getting older as the Flames try to work their way toward contention?

Someone will give Andersson seven years on the open market. That much is a given. Whether the Flames are willing to pony up and offer eight might depend on how this season goes. But, if Andersson starts on fire and is killing it for Calgary, his AAV will rise, making the decision even more difficult.

