Darnell Nurse Bashes Trade Rumors with Viral Instagram Post

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse appears to have weighed in on recent trade speculation that caught fire this week. Following a report by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman that Nurse was among several Oilers contacted about the status of their no-trade clauses, Friedman said Nurse wasn’t interested in leaving. The comments spiraled into posts about the Oilers likely looking to trade the $9.25 million d-man.

Nurse seems to have caught wind of the chatter and responded with a non-direct, but interesting Instagram story.

Nurse posted a meme referencing the viral “Why You Always Lying” song. The original video is on YouTube, where a person is dancing around singing a parody to the song “Too Close” by Next. Nurse doesn’t directly reference the trade rumors, but it seems pretty clear by the timing of the post that the message was clear: Nurse was playfully denying reports that he was asked—and refused—to waive his no-trade clause.

The speculation began after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on the 32 Thoughts podcast that Edmonton had informal conversations with players like Nurse, Viktor Arvidsson, and Adam Henrique about possible trades following the team’s loss in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Arvidsson agreed to a move (he was traded to Boston), but Friedman noted that Nurse and Henrique indicated a desire to stay.

Tyler Yaremchuk of Oilers Nation remarked, “Those of you who get the reference will know EXACTLY the message Nurse is sending.” He wasn’t the only one who saw this as a telling message. Now, the hope is that this doesn’t grow and become an uncomfortable situation. Friedman has not made additional comments since Nurse posted on Instagram.

Darnell Nurse responds to trade rumors on Instagram

Will Nurse Be Staying Put In Edmonton?

The 29-year-old defenseman, who carries an eight-year, $9.25 million AAV contract signed in 2021, has been a frequent subject of criticism due to production for the money the Oilers are paying him. He’s been a solid defenseman, but Edmonton is tight to the cap and it makes sense that Stan Bowman would be exploring all avenues to improve the roster. It’s important to note that even if Friedman’s reporting is accurate, it does not mean that Nurse was ever asked to waive his no-trade clause.

It’s also important to note that Nurse might be clapping back at media members and websites who took Friedman’s comments out of context.

With his contract’s full no-move clause now in effect, moving Nurse would be complex even if the Oilers wished to explore that option.

