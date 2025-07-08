Jesse Puljujärvi Signs 2-Year Deal to Play in Switzerland

Former Edmonton Oilers fourth-overall pick Jesse Puljujärvi is heading to Switzerland, signing a two-year contract with Genève-Servette HC of the Swiss National League. The move marks a fresh chapter for the 27-year-old winger, who struggled to cement his place in the NHL despite stints with Edmonton, Carolina, Pittsburgh, and most recently, the Florida Panthers organization.

Puljujärvi spent the past season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, contributing to their run to the Calder Cup Finals. Though he wasn’t part of the Panthers’ Stanley Cup-winning roster, he was said to have sparked something for that Checkers team.

Hoping to catch on somewhere in the NHL this season, no team was looking at him in free agency, so he’s pivoting to playing internationally. This will be the second time he’s left the NHL.

“I’m really excited to be joining Genève-Servette!” Jesse Puljujärvi says in the club’s press release. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about the organization and the league, and I’m looking forward to experiencing it all. We have a great group of players, and I’m going to give my all to help the team succeed. I’m also looking forward to visiting the city, which looks amazing, and meeting the fans.”

Jesse Puljujarvi talk about time with Oilers and Penguins return

“We are very pleased with the arrival of Jesse,” said Genève-Servette sports manager Marc Gautschi. “Thanks to his physique and speed, he can be absolutely dominant on the big Swiss ice rinks.”

Puljujärvi joins a Genève-Servette team that has seen recent success, including its first-ever Swiss national championship in 2023-24 and a Champions Hockey League title in 2024-25. However, the club has missed the playoffs in its last two National League seasons.

Next: Speculation Around Oilers and Controversial Goaltender Quieting

