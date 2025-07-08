Edmonton Oilers
Jesse Puljujärvi Signs 2-Year Deal to Play in Switzerland
Former Oilers forward Jesse Puljujärvi heads to Switzerland, signing a two-year deal with Genève-Servette HC in the Swiss National League.
Former Edmonton Oilers fourth-overall pick Jesse Puljujärvi is heading to Switzerland, signing a two-year contract with Genève-Servette HC of the Swiss National League. The move marks a fresh chapter for the 27-year-old winger, who struggled to cement his place in the NHL despite stints with Edmonton, Carolina, Pittsburgh, and most recently, the Florida Panthers organization.
Puljujärvi spent the past season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, contributing to their run to the Calder Cup Finals. Though he wasn’t part of the Panthers’ Stanley Cup-winning roster, he was said to have sparked something for that Checkers team.
?-?-? !!!! ? ?— Genève-Servette HC (@officialGSHC) July 8, 2025
C'EST OFFICIEL ! ? pic.twitter.com/L8N7nJ4MrT
Hoping to catch on somewhere in the NHL this season, no team was looking at him in free agency, so he’s pivoting to playing internationally. This will be the second time he’s left the NHL.
“I’m really excited to be joining Genève-Servette!” Jesse Puljujärvi says in the club’s press release. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about the organization and the league, and I’m looking forward to experiencing it all. We have a great group of players, and I’m going to give my all to help the team succeed. I’m also looking forward to visiting the city, which looks amazing, and meeting the fans.”
“We are very pleased with the arrival of Jesse,” said Genève-Servette sports manager Marc Gautschi. “Thanks to his physique and speed, he can be absolutely dominant on the big Swiss ice rinks.”
Puljujärvi joins a Genève-Servette team that has seen recent success, including its first-ever Swiss national championship in 2023-24 and a Champions Hockey League title in 2024-25. However, the club has missed the playoffs in its last two National League seasons.
Next: Speculation Around Oilers and Controversial Goaltender Quieting
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Connor McDavid’s Wife Sparks Speculation About Oilers Extension
Did Connor McDavid's wife just give up the biggest hint yet about McDavid's plans...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Speculation Around Oilers and Controversial Goaltender Quieting
Speculation linking the Edmonton Oilers to a controversial goaltender has quieted as legal proceedings...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Beat Maple Leafs to Sign Key Free Agent Forward
The Edmonton Oilers outpaced the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, landing a key...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 23 hours ago
Devils Exploring Trade Options for Dougie Hamilton
The New Jersey Devils are reportedly exploring trade options for defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Where...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Bouchard Almost Bolted for Eastern Contender via Offer Sheet
The Oilers upped their offer to keep Evan Bouchard after an Eastern Conference contender...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Oilers and Jets Forwards Among Big Misses by Red Wings’ Yzerman
Despite missing out on key offseason targets, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is staying...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
No-Trade Clauses Halt Potential Oilers Moves as 2 Players Say No
The Edmonton Oilers approached players with no-trade clauses and gauged their interest in waiving...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Reward Rookie Goaltender with Two-Year Contract
The Montreal Canadiens have locked up promising young netminder Jakub Dobeš, agreeing to terms...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Teases Sidney Crosby Could Be Moved After Olympics
Insider Nick Kypreos suggests Sidney Crosby could leave the Penguins as early as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Ruthless Summer Stance an Early Test for the Roster
New GM Stan Bowman’s tough offseason decisions are a sign the organization is being...