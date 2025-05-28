Oilers Lose Zach Hyman for Remainder of Playoffs in Huge Blow

The Edmonton Oilers will be without one of their most impactful players for the remainder of the playoffs, as Zach Hyman has officially been ruled out of the Western Conference Final — and likely the rest of the playoffs if the Oilers get past the Dallas Stars. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Hyman is undergoing surgery and is not expected to return this postseason.

Hyman’s absence is a significant loss. Not only has the veteran winger contributed five goals and six assists in 15 playoff games, but he also leads all skaters with 111 hits. He’s been a game-changer for the Oilers as he’s run over everything in site and stuck it to the opposition with timely goals and big plays.

“That’s a big loss,” admitted Leon Draisaitl after Edmonton’s 4-1 win in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Defenseman Brett Kulak also lamented the loss, saying Hyman “brings an element… not too many guys around the league can bring.” Corey Perry said that Hyman, “Means everything” and he’s right in that the Oilers have players who can step up, but no one who can really replace him.

Hyman Got the Bad End Of a Weird Hit

Hyman was injured during Game 4 when Stars forward Mason Marchment collided with him in the first period. He didn’t return, but the Oilers still powered to a big win, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. Corey Perry got the game-winner, while Stuart Skinner remained solid and kept the Stars to only one goal despite sustained pressure.

Zach Hyman out for rest of the playoffs for Oilers

With Hyman out, players like Jeff Skinner or Connor Brown (assuming he’s healthy enough to return) may be called upon to step in. Skinner, who last played in Game 1 of the first round, could provide fresh legs and a scoring touch if inserted into the lineup. Viktor Arvidsson stepped in during Game 4, showcasing the Oilers’ tremendous depth.

The Oilers now head to Dallas for Game 5 on Thursday night, with a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

