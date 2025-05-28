Hyman Injured as Oilers Pick Up Game 4 Win Over Stars

Edmonton Oilers fans are getting a bit ahead of themselves, but there is reason for optimism as they picked up a big Game 4 win, putting the Dallas Stars on the brink of playoff elimination. Stuart Skinner stopped all but one shot, and the Oilers scored two empty-net goals to win 4-1 as the series goes back to Dallas for Game 5.

Stuart Skinner has a 6-0 record in Game 4s, including a 1.26 GAA and .955 save %. He’s got two shutouts.

It was 1-1 when Edmonton got a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Corey Perry. The insurance marker came on a third-period goal by Kasperi Kapanen. A second insurance goal by Adam Henrique put the game out of reach.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was labeled the best player in the series by Draisaitl and he’s been on a tear of late. Nugent-Hopkins (0-2—2) became the first player in 35 years to open the round before the Stanley Cup Final with a four-game multi-point streak. He also became the first Oilers player to record eight or more points through the first four games of a Conference Finals since Wayne Gretzky 37 years ago.

The Stars did play well, especially early in the game. They were fast, physical, and pushing hard. It could be argued they deserved a better fate, but the Oilers were able to score when it counted, getting two on the power play. Their man advantage went 2-for-3.

Jason Robertson got the lone goal for the Stars.

Zach Hyman Injured for Oilers

The bad news coming out of the game was an injury to Zach Hyman in the first period. He took a hit from Mason Marchment and immediately went off the ice with his arm dangling. It appeared to be either a wrist or shoulder/arm injury. Hyman was in a group of Oilers congratulating the team as they come off the ice. Ryan Rishaug reported that Leon Draisaitl stopped and gave him a hug. “Doesn’t look great, we’ll see what Knoblauch says,” reported Rishaug.

