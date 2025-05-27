Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Ends 19-Year East Final Drought with Game 4 Shutout Win
The Carolina Hurricanes are still alive as they win Game 4 versus the Florida Panthers. Logan Stankoven and Frederik Andersen were the stars.
The Carolina Hurricanes are still alive.
Facing elimination on Monday night, the Hurricanes pulled out a critical win against the Florida Panthers with a 3-0 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. The win meant the Hurricanes avoided a sweep and forced Game 5. It also marks Carolina’s first win in the Conference Final since 2006 — ending a painful 15-game losing streak in that round.
Goaltender Frederik Andersen was the story of the night, turning away all 20 shots he faced to earn the shutout. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s decision to return to Andersen between the pipes paid off in a major way. “He’s been great for us all year,” Brind’Amour said pregame. “He’s had a couple of days off, so it makes sense…”
The Hurricanes’ goals came from Logan Stankoven, Sebastian Aho, and Jordan Staal. Stankoven has not-so-quietly become one of the positives for the Hurricanes in these playoffs — and honestly, not enough people are talking about it. He’s had the unfortunate distinction of being labeled the player Carolina got for Mikko Rantanen (who has been tremendous for Dallas), but that trade could turn out to be a good value for the Canes when all is said and done. For an undersized player, he’s got a motor that doesn’t quit.
Stankoven’s always been a gamer, and people are starting to realize it.
The Series Goes Back to Carolina For Game 5
Now, the series returns to Raleigh for Game 5 on Wednesday night. With momentum swinging ever so slightly, Carolina fans have reason to believe. If they can pull out another win and make this a series, Florida’s confidence will go down a peg.
The drought is over. The Hurricanes finally have an Eastern Conference Final win — 19 years in the making.
Next: Insider: Canucks Face Serious Uphill Battle in Free Agency
