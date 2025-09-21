Crosby and McDavid Together? Outlet Calls It “Slight Chance”

When it comes to Stanley Cup contenders, the Edmonton Oilers are still among the top favorites, making them a go-destination for free agents and players being moved at the NHL trade deadline. While there’s some delay in a Connor McDavid extension, the team has Connor for this season and Leon Draisaitl for seven more. Add in Evan Bouchard and several other key players that make them tough to beat and it’s no wonder that a recent outlet and journalist gave the Oilers a “slight chance” to acquire Sidney Crosby.

Yes, that Sidney Crosby.

As wild as it sounds and as unlikely as it might be, The Athletic categorized the Edmonton Oilers as a “slight chance” team in their rankings of all 31 other NHL teams who could try and trade for Crosby, assuming he ever decided to chase a fourth championship outside of Pittsburgh.

Why Would the Oilers Make Sense for Crosby?

The Oilers have a lot working against them when it comes to being among the favorites in any Crosby sweepstakes. That said, they do check one very important box for Crosby: they’re close to winning.

McDavid Crosby Canada Captain

If Crosby leaves the Penguins, it will be because he’s chasing the playoffs and another shot at the Cup. Edmonton has steadily built toward true contention, and they have as good a chance to win as anyone. The Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens ranked as the “strong possibility” options in the column by The Athletic. What separates Florida from Edmonton? No state tax and about 70 minutes in the Stanley Cup Final.

What Edmonton has over Florida is the appeal of putting Crosby with McDavid. That would be the kind of hockey dream scenario fans fantasize about.

What Would Be the Obstacles?

But there are serious hurdles. The Oilers are tight against the salary cap, leaving little flexibility to absorb even a portion of Crosby’s contract without sending significant money the other way. Beyond that, Edmonton’s prospect pool and draft capital are thin. The Penguins would demand high-end futures in return—assets the Oilers simply don’t have in abundance.

McDavid’s own contract situation doesn’t help matters. Until he signs an extension, there will be doubt for any major player beyond this season. So much of Edmonton’s future success is tied to McDavid. If he decides to leave, Crosby might be hesitant to bail on the only team he’s ever known for one that is losing the best player in the world.

While it’s fun to imagine Crosby donning Oilers colors, the reality is far murkier. Edmonton remains a contender, but cap space, prospect depth, and timing make such a union more fantasy than likelihood.

