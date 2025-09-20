Scribe Argues Bizarro-Meter Move May Cost by Oilers McDavid

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman’s first full offseason in charge has drawn mixed reviews, especially considering the ongoing Connor McDavid contract saga. While McDavid remains unsigned, some argue the bigger question is what the team did—or didn’t do—beyond securing Andrew Mangiapane.

Sean McIndoe of The Athletic ranked the team’s summer as a 7.9/10 on his Bizarro-Meter scale. It was the highest (or worst) ranking for any team in the Pacific Division. He highlights the lack of action by the Oilers this offseason as a real dilemma. He writes that it’s a “dead heat” between not extending McDavid and not addressing the goaltending or depth concerns that could lead to a real problem, especially when it comes to getting their captain extended to a new deal.

McIndoe suggests that when one of the sport’s greatest players is sending near-Morse code signals about leaving, it means the Oilers didn’t properly build their team to be competitive over the next several seasons. Needing a winner, a bigger swing in roster construction might have been warranted than just adding Mangiapane in free agency.

Has Bowman Done Enough to Convince McDavid to Stay?

Bowman was brought in to be the closer in Edmonton, tasked with putting the finishing touches on a championship-caliber roster. Yet this offseason, moves were measured at best, leaving fans to wonder if the Oilers are simply “staying the course” in a league where small margins matter.

McDavid still hasn’t signed the Oilers aren’t giving him a reason

McIndoe does overlook the additions of Ike Howard and Matt Savoie in his ranking, but it’s fair to suggest that little is known about those two players; thus, counting them as solid moves would be premature.

While it’s true McDavid may ultimately sign an extension and put concerns to rest, the current offseason leaves questions about whether the Oilers are doing enough to maximize the window with two generational talents. Adding Mangiapane is a step, but for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, the consensus among some analysts is clear: the roster could have used more than just incremental tweaks to complement its superstar core.

