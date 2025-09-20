Florida Panthers
Scribe Maps Out Crosby’s Strongest Potential Trade Landing Spots
Find out which teams are considered strong Crosby trade spots in the latest rumors surrounding the Penguins captain.
Sidney Crosby’s name has become a hot topic this offseason, with trade rumors ramping up, then being shot down by the NHL superstar. Crosby says he wants to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that’s not stopping analysts and columnists from continuing to talk about trade possibilities.
For example, The Athletic’s Michael Russo recently broke down how realistic a Crosby trade to every NHL team could be. Ruling out several teams as even remotely viable options, there were a few on his list that were labeled “strong possibilities.”
Strong Possibilities for a Crosby Trade
Russo identifies the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens as the two teams with the clearest paths and means to acquire Crosby.
Florida is always active and their competitive window is wide open, with a chance to threepeat this season. If Crosby desires to chase another Stanley Cup, the Panthers are a natural fit and give him the best odds. There would be some salary cap juggling that would need to happen, but never count the Panthers out.
Meanwhile, Montreal offers a fairy-tale scenario for No. 87, who grew up a Canadiens fan. The Habs have a ton of cap space, the desire to add Crosby if he’s open to it, and the idea that he could live out his boyhood dream seems too good to overlook.
The Crosby Maybes
Teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, and Minnesota Wild are also in the conversation, but listed as maybes.
Of the maybes, Colorado offers the most appealing option with Nathan MacKinnon on the roster. They are a high-end team with a strong chance to make the playoffs. MacKinnon is close friends with Crosby and there’s always been an underlying theory that these two might want to play together at some point.
The Crosby Slight Chances
Some playoff hopefuls and legitimate Cup contenders, including the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets, could theoretically make moves. However, in each case, Russo notes there are hurdles for each team to overcome. Most were either related to the salary cap or roster fits.
No Way on Crosby
Several clubs, including Boston, Chicago, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, San Jose, and Utah, were categorized as non-starters by Russo. These were teams that are either rebuilding or offer nothing more than the Penguins can offer at this point in Crosby’s career. There would be no reason for him to leave Pittsburgh to join these franchises.
At the end of the day, Crosby likely isn’t going anywhere. And, if he were to decide that a trade was on the table, only a couple of teams would make for a strong fit.
Next: Leon Draisaitl Seemingly Confirms Worrisome McDavid Rumor
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 29 seconds ago
Scribe Maps Out Crosby’s Strongest Potential Trade Landing Spots
Find out which teams are considered strong Crosby trade spots in the latest rumors...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 hours ago
Future Face of the NHL Overtakes Connor Bedard in Player Poll
Connor Bedard navigates the challenges of being the franchise player amid rising talents like...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Yet Another Team Bows Out of Running for Carter Hart
Carter Hart will not be joining the Utah Mammoth, who have decided to move...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Stuck in “Doom and Gloom” McDavid Cycle, Says Source
The Connor McDavid doom and gloom cycle surrounding the Oilers is affecting team dynamics...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Morgan Rielly Calls Climate Myth Surrounding Maple Leafs “Garbage”
In a bold statement, Morgan Rielly labels the pressure of playing in Toronto as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Out: Jack Roslovic Still Hunting for a Long-Term Deal
Find out why Jack Roslovic Oilers turned down an offer and what this could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Leon Draisaitl Seemingly Confirms Worrisome McDavid Rumor
Leon Draisaitl addresses the Draisaitl McDavid rumor, clarifying the connection between his contract and...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 day ago
Goaltender Out Permanently for the Chicago Blackhawks
Discover how Arvid Soderblom has stepped up as the backup goaltender for the Chicago...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Friends Splitting?: Draisaitl Candid About Tying His Future to McDavid’s
What does Draisaitl and McDavid's strong friendship mean for their contracts? Draisaitl talked about...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Sam Rinzel: A Diamond in the Blackhawks’ System
Learn about Sam Rinzel and his promising future with the Blackhawks after impressing in...