Bruins May Look at Flames for Sign-and-Trade Hanifin Deal

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney’s quest for a formidable defenseman has taken an intriguing turn. As reported by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now earlier this week, Sweeney’s pursuit had seemingly fixated on the 6-foot-6, 248-pound Nikita Zadorov. However, the Flames pulled a surprise move on Thursday night. They traded the imposing defenseman to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick and a 2026 third-round pick. That left the Bruins to look at other options, including a possible sign-and-trade with the Flames for Noah Hanifin.
The plot thickens as multiple teams are said to be intrigued by a Hanifin sign-and-trade deal. The New York Islanders were already linked to the defensemen. But, when TSN and Athletic NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed earlier reports that Hanifin, a pending unrestricted free agent, had halted contract talks with the Flames, the Bruins’ ears perked up. The Flames and the Norwood, MA native were reportedly close to an eight-year, approximately $60 million deal with an average annual value of $7.5 million. However, frustration with the way the Flames’s season was going and hesitation by Hanifin led Flames GM Craig Conroy to withdraw the offer.
The Flames are Open to a Sign-and-Trade Hanifin Swap
LeBrun suggested on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait that Hanifin might still be on the move. However, this time it would be as a signed player with an extension in place. According to an NHL source close to the situation, the Bruins might be the frontrunners in a potential sign-and-trade scenario for Hanifin. The source stated, “If I was a betting man, I’d be betting on the Bruins to eventually get Hanifin. I’d be shocked if Boston isn’t at the front of the line there.”
Word is that Sweeney has coveted Hanifin since the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. If they could add him and know that he’s locked in, it’s presumed the team would open up their wallet. The could potentially match the deal Calgary had on the table.
As the trade winds continue to blow, the Bruins find themselves at the center of an intriguing narrative. The Flames are said to be in no rush now and the Bruins are playing well. Conversations will likely continue, even if nothing is imminent.
Next: Maple Leafs Thinking Possible Trade-and-Sign Deal with Flames
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 18 seconds ago
Bruins May Look at Flames for Sign-and-Trade Hanifin Deal
The Boston Bruins are reportedly interested in Flames' defenseman Noah Hanifin if a sign-and-trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers Scout Blue Jackets Again, Could Lead to Bigger Trade
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets again, this time looking...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Maple Leafs Thinking Possible Trade-and-Sign Deal with Flames
If the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't prepared to go all-in on a rental, would...
-
Calgary Flames/ 23 hours ago
Flames GM Craig Conroy Could Have Disaster On His Hands
After the trade Craig Conroy made to move Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks,...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Kaprizov Hit on Carrier Being Reviewed by NHL Player Safety
Reports are that NHL Player Safety will take a closer review of the Kirill...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Trade Nikita Zadorov to Canucks for Picks
The Calgary Flames have traded defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks for picks...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Corey Perry Releases Statement, NHLPA Reviews Contract Termination
The NHLPA is looking into and reviewing the contract termination by the Chicago Blackhawks...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers Open to “Just About Anything” in Trade to Improve Long Term
The Philadelphia Flyers have a number of players making insider's trade boards and reports...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Stars May Be Interested in Talking Possible Adam Henrique Trade
The Anaheim Ducks will likely try to trade Adam Henrique. Are the Dallas Stars...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Islanders Linked to Flames Defenseman in Noah Hanifin in Trade
The New York Islanders said to be a team that is linked to trade...