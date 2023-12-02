Bruins May Look at Flames for Sign-and-Trade Hanifin Deal

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney’s quest for a formidable defenseman has taken an intriguing turn. As reported by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now earlier this week, Sweeney’s pursuit had seemingly fixated on the 6-foot-6, 248-pound Nikita Zadorov. However, the Flames pulled a surprise move on Thursday night. They traded the imposing defenseman to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick and a 2026 third-round pick. That left the Bruins to look at other options, including a possible sign-and-trade with the Flames for Noah Hanifin.

The plot thickens as multiple teams are said to be intrigued by a Hanifin sign-and-trade deal. The New York Islanders were already linked to the defensemen. But, when TSN and Athletic NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed earlier reports that Hanifin, a pending unrestricted free agent, had halted contract talks with the Flames, the Bruins’ ears perked up. The Flames and the Norwood, MA native were reportedly close to an eight-year, approximately $60 million deal with an average annual value of $7.5 million. However, frustration with the way the Flames’s season was going and hesitation by Hanifin led Flames GM Craig Conroy to withdraw the offer.

The Flames are Open to a Sign-and-Trade Hanifin Swap

LeBrun suggested on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait that Hanifin might still be on the move. However, this time it would be as a signed player with an extension in place. According to an NHL source close to the situation, the Bruins might be the frontrunners in a potential sign-and-trade scenario for Hanifin. The source stated, “If I was a betting man, I’d be betting on the Bruins to eventually get Hanifin. I’d be shocked if Boston isn’t at the front of the line there.”

Noah Hanifin Boston Bruins sign-and-trade rumors

Word is that Sweeney has coveted Hanifin since the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. If they could add him and know that he’s locked in, it’s presumed the team would open up their wallet. The could potentially match the deal Calgary had on the table.

As the trade winds continue to blow, the Bruins find themselves at the center of an intriguing narrative. The Flames are said to be in no rush now and the Bruins are playing well. Conversations will likely continue, even if nothing is imminent.

