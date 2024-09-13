Maple Leafs Looked at James van Riemsdyk PTO Possibility

James van Riemsdyk and the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly had mutual interest in a reunion this offseason before the team opted to sign Max Pacioretty on a professional tryout (PTO). According to TSN’s Chris Johnston on The Chris Johnston Show, both sides were open to the idea of van Riemsdyk returning to the Leafs to fill their left-wing vacancy. However, the team ultimately prioritized Pacioretty and brought him, with expectations he’ll sign a contract in the coming days.
“He was certainly interested in coming back to Toronto,” Johnston explained. He added:
“I think the Leafs were at least open to the possibility, but they had Pacioretty rated or ranked ahead of JVR. I think that ship has now sailed.”
Johnston also hinted that the Leafs could revisit van Riemsdyk if injuries occur during training camp, but it’s unlikely.
James van Riemsdyk Wanted to Return to Maple Leafs… Now What?
van Riemsdyk would have been a familiar face in Toronto, having spent six successful seasons with the team. Considering he had produced well in Boston, it’s been surprising to see JVR still out there and without a home. Perhaps he was waiting for the Maple Leafs offer to come in.
Now that it hasn’t what’s next?
JVR seemed like a logical fit for the Leafs, but he’ll have to make other arrangements now. Chatter the Seattle Kraken have shown interest is out there, but it’s not clear where those rumors started. Still van Riemsdyk is coming off a productive season with the Bruins, finishing with 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) and contributing in the playoffs. Some team has to be able to see what he can do.
Did the Maple Leafs make the right decision?
