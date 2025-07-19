Could Oilers Target Recently Traded Goalie at the Trade Deadline?

A goaltending change might not be imminent for the Edmonton Oilers, but it’s an area insiders expect the organization will keep a close eye on this season. Despite reaching back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, the duo was ultimately outmatched by Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky in the 2025 Final. Questions about whether they can be a winning tandem are out there, and GM Stan Bowman will likely keep tabs on the trade market all year.

Edmonton was recently linked to Jake Allen and John Gibson, but Allen re-signed with New Jersey while Gibson was traded to Detroit. Arturs Silovs was someone the Oilers kicked tires on, but backed away before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ilya Sorokin rumors were just that, rumors. Currently, the market for goaltenders is increasingly thin.

With few quality options available, the Oilers may opt to begin the season with Skinner and Pickard and reassess closer to the trade deadline.

Who Might the Oilers Look At in March?

An experienced goalie, Petr Mrazek, is on an expiring contract and was just recently traded as part of the deal that sent Gibson to Detroit. Not long before that, Mrazek was dealt to the Red Wings from the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s moved around, and with the Ducks unlikely to be strong contenders this season, it’s like Mrazek becomes available.

Petr Mrazek Oilers deadline

He’s a proven playoff performer with a career .911 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average in nearly 30 postseason games. When the Ducks fall out of contention—or if he’s outplayed for the backup job—he could be a prime rental target. The acquisition cost will be low, and the Ducks can retain salary, potentially even getting a third team involved to knock his cap hit down to just over $1 million.

Oilers Showed Previous Interest in Mrazek

Adding to the intrigue, the Oilers have shown past interest in this goaltender. In 2019, Pierre LeBrun reported the club had inquired about acquiring his rights before free agency. It’s been several years, and a new GM has been hired in Edmonton, but the previous connection suggests that Edmonton could circle back if the right conditions arise.

If the Oilers once again find themselves on the cusp of a Stanley Cup run, upgrading in goal could be the final piece. A deadline move for a reliable veteran might be the smartest play for a team in win-now mode.

