Contract Update? McDavid to Address Media Before Olympic Camp

It is expected that Connor McDavid will address the media on Wednesday ahead of the Olympic orientation camp. While he’s likely to field questions about his contract situation in Edmonton, it is not expected that a deal will be announced.

There has been speculation about an extension, but the curiosity will be what McDavid is thinking about term and AAV. Is he open to a long-term deal? Does he only want to go short-term? Does he know when he plans to sign an extension? It sounds like none of that has been officially addressed between the Edmonton Oilers and McDavid’s people.

Ryan Rishaug of TSN posted:

“On the McDavid contract, there hasn’t been a back and forth with dollars and term to this point between the two sides. After taking some time to regroup after the season McDavid and agent Judd Moldaver of Wassermann are working through what the options are and what the ask will look like. No firm timeline on this, and expect dialogue to continue. McDavid expected to address the media at Olympic orientation camp today in Calgary.”

Some reports suggest the McDavid negotiations will begin once the Olympic orientation camp is completed. he doesn’t enjoy talking about his contract situation, and it’s unlikely he fields many questions on the subject, but it will inevitably be among the first things members of the media ask.

Connor McDavid contract questions

McDavid Said to Be Happy in Edmonton

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson recently sat down for an interview and noted that McDavid has been in Edmonton for ten years and has been vocal about how much he loves the city. “He loves playing for this team.”

Jackson also added that the team is good, which is paramount to Connor. Having an opportunity to win the Stanley Cup is his top priority.

Jackson felt comfortable saying he didn’t see an extension being a challenge to get done. He would know, given that he’s McDavid’s former agent and would have discussed his plans with No. 97 before taking the job in Edmonton and leaving behind a very profitable practice.

There is also the fact that the Oilers have McDavid’s good friend Leon Draisaitl locked up for seven more seasons. Draisaitl likely knows McDavid is sticking around, which would have contributed to his willingness to sign long-term.

