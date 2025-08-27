Maple Leafs Linked to Risky Trade Idea for 34-Year-Old Power Forward

We’ll call this another one of those wild ideas that come around when there’s little else to talk about, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are being linked to a trade proposal that has fans split. Many, including myself, would call it a massive overpayment.

Heavy.com floated the idea of Toronto acquiring Evander Kane from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Max Domi, Calle Järnkrok, and top prospect Easton Cowan.

The author argues that the move would free up cap space to sign free agent Jack Roslovic, making the Leafs tougher and harder to play against. That said, the price tag has drawn plenty of criticism.

The Canucks, who picked up Kane for just a fourth-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers, aren’t likely looking to trade Kane already. He hasn’t played a single game for the team, and he’s excited about the prospect of playing at home in Vancouver. Could he eventually be traded? Perhaps. But this isn’t something the Canucks are considering now.

Evander Kane trade rumors Oilers

There is also no indication that the Canucks have shown interest in Domi or Järnkrok. It would be assumed the Canucks would love to grab Easton Cowan out of the trade because he’s one of the Leafs’ most promising young players. For that same reason, why would Toronto trade him?

Key to remember is that Kane only has one year remaining on his deal. That means the Leafs are trading three pieces for a rental, one who is also 34 years old. Kane was once a power forward unlike many others in the NHL, but there’s no guarantee he’ll get back to form after missing nearly the entire 2024-25 season with injuries.

Supporters argue Kane’s grit and playoff experience are exactly what Toronto needs, particularly under new coach Craig Berube. Critics, however, believe the Leafs could pursue cheaper options to add size and toughness without sacrificing key assets.

Unless the asking price comes down, this trade pitch looks less like a smart hockey deal and more like a high-risk gamble that could backfire.

