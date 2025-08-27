Edmonton Oilers
Maple Leafs Linked to Risky Trade Idea for 34-Year-Old Power Forward
A proposed deal sending Max Domi, Calle Järnkrok, and prospect Easton Cowan to Vancouver for a 34-year-old power forward seems odd.
We’ll call this another one of those wild ideas that come around when there’s little else to talk about, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are being linked to a trade proposal that has fans split. Many, including myself, would call it a massive overpayment.
Heavy.com floated the idea of Toronto acquiring Evander Kane from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Max Domi, Calle Järnkrok, and top prospect Easton Cowan.
The author argues that the move would free up cap space to sign free agent Jack Roslovic, making the Leafs tougher and harder to play against. That said, the price tag has drawn plenty of criticism.
The Canucks, who picked up Kane for just a fourth-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers, aren’t likely looking to trade Kane already. He hasn’t played a single game for the team, and he’s excited about the prospect of playing at home in Vancouver. Could he eventually be traded? Perhaps. But this isn’t something the Canucks are considering now.
There is also no indication that the Canucks have shown interest in Domi or Järnkrok. It would be assumed the Canucks would love to grab Easton Cowan out of the trade because he’s one of the Leafs’ most promising young players. For that same reason, why would Toronto trade him?
Key to remember is that Kane only has one year remaining on his deal. That means the Leafs are trading three pieces for a rental, one who is also 34 years old. Kane was once a power forward unlike many others in the NHL, but there’s no guarantee he’ll get back to form after missing nearly the entire 2024-25 season with injuries.
Supporters argue Kane’s grit and playoff experience are exactly what Toronto needs, particularly under new coach Craig Berube. Critics, however, believe the Leafs could pursue cheaper options to add size and toughness without sacrificing key assets.
Unless the asking price comes down, this trade pitch looks less like a smart hockey deal and more like a high-risk gamble that could backfire.
Next: Flames Captain Confirms Rasmus Andersson Getting Traded
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Contract Update? McDavid to Address Media Before Olympic Camp
Connor McDavid media scrum on Wednesday could reveal news on his future and relationship...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 hours ago
Canadiens Expected to Move On From $39M Veteran Defenseman
Get insights into Mike Matheson Canadiens trade talk as Montreal prepares for roster changes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Insider Drops Hint on Potential Breakout Player
Explore the growing buzz around Vasily Podkolzin as a potential breakout star for the...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Penguins Have Timeline for Malkin Decision, Trade Options Included
Dive into the Penguins timeline Malkin and a possible trade. Will this season mark...
-
Featured/ 6 hours ago
Depth, Matthews, and the Maple Leafs’ $9.75M Trade
With Mitch Marner now in Vegas, the Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2025-26 season...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 22 hours ago
Red Wings Fans Think They’ve Cracked the Jake Walman Trade Mystery
Fans believe the baffling Jake Walman trade by the Red Wings may have been...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Former GM: Oilers Missed ‘Home Run’ Goalie Deal with Boston?
Did the Bruins Oilers goalie trade miss a key opportunity? Explore the potential impact...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers CEO: McDavid’s Extension Feels ‘Unlike’ Draisaitl Deal
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson says Connor McDavid’s next contract feels different than Leon Draisaitl’s...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Blockbuster Trade Deadline Hot Take Faces Major Roadblock
An Edmonton Oilers analyst the Oilers could make a splash at the trade deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Trade Watch: Oilers Could Make Bold Move in Goal Before Deadline
With pressure mounting the Edmonton Oilers are exploring bold options in goal — and...